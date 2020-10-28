Mild weather delays Kilkenny County Council tree planting

New trees destined for the Fair Green in Callan will not be planted until the end of this month, because of the mild weather.



Local councillors have been told that the trees can’t be planted until they are in a dormant state, and the mild weather so far this Autumn has delayed that natural process.



The same situation exists with trees to be planted in the Moate Field in Callan.

Signage for the Moate Field was to be installed last week.



Exceed Expectations

The Moate Field has exceeded all expectations, Director of Services, Mary Mulholland told the meeting.

She also welcomed the work at the Fair Green, especially, she said, this year when people need spaces outside to gather.



Both the projects at the Fair Green and Moate Field were funded under the National Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. €561,750 was allocated to Callan in November 2018.