Minister McConalogue thanks Kilkenny farmers

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue has thanked farmers in county Kilkenny for their help and support since he took office in September.

The Minister also said that he would stand by them regardless of the outcome of Brexit.



“It has been a very challenging time for all farmers across the country - 2020 brought challenges the like of which none of us could ever have imagined,” he said.

“Farmers played their part more than most and were real frontline heroes. The work our farmers did in terms of keeping the food supply chain operational and ensuring our shelves were stocked was incredible and, for that, I thank you.



“Despite there being a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, this commitment to your professional is greatly appreciated,” he said.

With a lack of clarity around how the EU and the UK will trade post-January 1, Minister McConalogue has told Kilkenny farmers that he will stand with them over the coming period of time.

“For all the reasons above, farmers have proven themselves to be critical for the balanced economy as well as our robust food chain.

“Without the farmer and the food producer, rural Ireland would be in a much worse place. I will stand with our farmers and food producers regardless of the outcome of Brexit.

Covid-19

Minister McConalogue tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, December 23. A spokesperson said he displayed no symptoms but was self-isolating, as required by public health guidelines.