Assistant Principal appointed at Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture

Deirdre Walsh is the new Assistant Principal in the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture at the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin.

Originally from a dairy farm in Kilcash, County Tipperary, Deirdre Walsh initially studied Horticulture in the Teagasc Kildalton College and Waterford Institute of Technology, and went on to receive an Honours Degree from University College Dublin with a BSc in Landscape Architecture. In 2020 she graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching in Further Education from Waterford Institute of Technology.

Deirdre Walsh has been a college lecturer for the past four years at the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture at the National Botanic Gardens. During this time, she has facilitated and encouraged the adoption of technology in all aspects of horticultural training. Before lecturing, she worked from many years in Eastern Long Island, New York, with a multi-faceted landscape design and build firm, returning to Ireland to work as a Landscape Architect in Dublin.

Speaking on her appointment, Deirdre Walsh said; “I look forward to my new role and working with all my colleagues to ensure that Teagasc in the National Botanic Gardens continues to be recognised as a centre of excellence for all horticultural education and training. I will continue to encourage the use of technology for the delivery and support of our land-based education and training as it offers significant opportunities for our full and part-time students.”

Head of Teagasc Education, Tony Pettit congratulated Deirdre on her appointment as Assistant Principal in the Teagasc College of Amenity Horticulture, saying: “Deirdre brings energy and experience to this role and I wish her every success as Assistant Principal. I would also like to acknowledge, Colm Dockrell for his contribution to horticulture education over many years.”

Deirdre succeeds Colm Dockrell who retired from Teagasc having spent over 40 years involved in education in Teagasc and Warrenstown Hort College, and in the Teagasc advisory service, working with growers in the Leinster area. Deirdre will join the current management team in the College of Amenity Horticulture along with John Mulhern, College Principal.