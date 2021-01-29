Teagasc re-introduce COVID-19 telephone helpline for Kilkenny farmers

Teagasc have confirmed today (Friday, 29 January) that the telephone helpline to assist with queries in relation to COVID-19 issues is re-opening for all farmers.

The service provides farmers with advice on the range of issues that they may face as they continue to do their essential work in maintaining the food supply chain. The service was initiated during the initial period of COVID-19 restrictions, and is now re-introduced as an extra support available to farmers during the current restrictions. This helpline is open to all farmers.

Dr Stan Lalor, Teagasc Director of Knowledge Transfer, commented, “Teagasc are re-opening this dedicated helpline to support farmers. The coming months are amongst the busiest periods on many farms, and Teagasc are conscious of the extra demands that the current restrictions are placing on farmers as they continue their essential work in crop production, caring for animals, and maintaining food supplies. The helpline is staffed by experienced Teagasc advisors and is open to all farmers to help them with the day-to-day issues facing them during the current COVID-19 restrictions”.

The information line phone number is +353 76 1113533 and it is open from 9.30am to 1:00pm and from 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday.

As always, the Teagasc website www.teagasc.ie is a prime source of information on the full range of issues facing farm businesses. Teagasc clients should continue to use their advisors’ mobiles and office numbers to contact them as usual.