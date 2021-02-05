Kilkenny's online mart system is the only game in town

As we enter the first week of February numbers in Kilkenny Mart have started to increase, except in the sheep sector where numbers have remained steady from a small base.

Monday was a busy day in Kilkenny Mart with a sheep sale at 10.15am followed by a dairy sale of over 110 head at 12 noon.



Sheep Sale

Trade for sheep was back all round, by approximately €4 to €7 per head on the previous weeks trading, but it should be acknowledge that Kilkenny’s sheep sale was the best performer in the country on those two weeks.

The best price on Monday for lambs/hoggets was €144 as opposed to €151 the previous week.

Price in this sector should remain steady but it should also be understood that lamb per Lb is much more expensive than beef.

Lower sheep numbers appear to be norm in the weeks ahead.

Dairy Sale

Our dairy sale attracted a lot of interest on Monday with the sale starting with a selection of 40 fresh calved Friesian heifers from the herds of Pat Cummins, Knocktopher, and John Hanly of Horse and Jockey. This sector saw a complete clearance with average price of €1,870 with a top call of €2,340, with nine animals breaking the €2,000 barrier.

These animals were followed by a clearance sale for Edward Phelan, Kilkdrinagh, Woodsgift, of 70 magnificent Ped Friesian cows and heifers with the bulk in calf. The top call in this sector was €2,060 with 11 animals exceeding €2,000 and averaging at €1,725 per head.

These returns indicate the confidence that is in the dairy sector at the moment with customers on line bidding from all over Ireland.The sale achieved a 100% clearance.

Our Dairy sale will be taking place every Monday at 12 noon with our first stand alone calf sale every Tuesday at 11am with entries invited for both sales.



Cattle Sale

Thursday’s cattle sale attracted an entry of 800 with trade once again remaining firm.

Bullocks saw a top price of €1,830 for an animal weighing 860 kilo with the heifer sector close behind for Charolaise heifer which weighed 800 kilo and secured €1,760.

The bulk of AA bullocks and heifers ranged from €1.90 to €2.15 per kilo with an odd exceptional lot reaching €2.20 per kilo.

In the continental sector the bulk of prices here ranged from €2 per kilo to €2.50 per kilo with lighter types in the heifer sector to €2.80 per kilo.

Once again, if you have cattle to sell, especially forward stores or beef types, the sales ring is a definite alternative. All animals should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday by calling 056-7721407.

The Covid-19 outbreak is still causing a lot of problems and worries to most businesses but so far the agri sector has continued to operate, be that in a restricted fashion.

ONline Sales

As far as livestock marts are concerned the chances of ringside buyers returning is a good few weeks away so the online system is the only game in town at the moment.

Until next time keep safe and well and good buying, good selling and good luck.