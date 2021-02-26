Kilkenny Mart sales going well: Numbers remain relatively small but trade prices remain excellent

As I look out at the wet and blustery conditions it appears that spring is as far away as ever.

But on my drive into work I notice perhaps a sign of things to come with some beautiful displays of daffodils. Some had been damaged by the strong winds but the bulk stood tall and proud and helped to lift at least my spirits.

We appear to be in lockdown at least until May which does not help people’s mood, but the hope that from this Thursday at least we may see some sunshine which could last for at least five days in a row. Here’s hoping.



Sheep Sales

The sheep sales are continuing to be small affairs with only 350 on offer last Monday.

Prices still remain excellent with hoggets/ lambs peaking at €155 and cull ewes also in demand with a top call of €152.

As we approach Easter it looks as if the solid trade for sheep will continue for the foreseeable future.

Dairy Sale

Our weekly dairy sale is also going very well with a top call of €2,400 for a second calved cow.

The good trade was illustrated by the fact that the 40 animals sold were mostly fresh calved animals and achieved an average price of €1710 per head.

If you have quality cows or heifers to sell please contact us at least 10 days before your intended sale date.

Our calf sales are now being held on a weekly basis every Tuesday with an earlier start of 10.30am.

The exporters are in a quiet phase at the moment due to poor weather conditions which has prevented sailings and the fact that trade for calves has yet to settle in mainland Europe.

Remember if you are selling calves please have them entered before 3.30pm on the previous Monday.

Cattle Sale

Our cattle numbers remain relatively small with just over 500 on offer last Thursday.

Trade was excellent for all lots with quality continental selling to a high of €2.60 per kilo with lighter lots to €2.80 for both bullocks and heifers.

AA and Hereford types are also selling well with a top call in this sector of €2.30 per kilo with the bulk selling from €1.80 to €2.20 per kilo.

Cull cows of which there were 80 on offer saw a complete clearance with most customers very happy with their returns.

All cattle should be entered on Wednesday before 3.30pm.

Kilkenny Agricultural Society

The Kilkenny Agricultural Society will hold its first Multi Breed Bull sale on Wednesday, March 24, which is a week later than usual due to the fact that St Patrick’s Day falls on a Wednesday.

Full arrangements for this sale have still to be clarified.

Until next time stay safe, keep wearing the masks and keep your social distance. Good buying, good selling and good luck.