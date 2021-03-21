Confidence in Kilkenny farm sector as grass begins to grow

It has been the case for years, but if the weather improves and the grass starts to grow confidence is quickly restored to the farming sector. Mind you this year there has be no lack of confidence been shown by purchasers in every sector.



Cattle Sale

Thursday’s sale of cattle showed that there are still many grazers looking for animals and prepared to pay big money if the article is the right one. The suppliers of cattle on Thursday should be complemented on the great quality of stock on offer and shows the limited suckler farmers with cattle, a year to a year and a half old, do get a good reward which is only fair.



There were some excellent continental bullocks and heifers on offer mostly Charolais and Limousin which are very much in demand. There was also a good trade for the traditional breeds eg Hereford and AA with up to €2.30 being paid for the top quality lots.

The fact that we are closed for entries on Wednesday (St Patrick’s Day) may restrict numbers but if you are reading this article today and need to dispose of animals just bring them along on Thursday morning, if possible before 9am.



Calf Sale

Last Tuesday’s calf sale attracted over 700 head with an excellent trade for the top quality lots with even Friesians making up to €200 per head. Continental bulls ranged from €220 to €440 per head with the heifer counterparts from €170 to €350 per head.



It was not all sunshine, especially for the lesser Friesian bulls which ranged from €10 to €60 per head. One of the main negative factors was the fact that exporters were not operating due to poor sailing conditions. Hopefully this situation will improve going forward. This week numbers on offer are smaller with only 520 on offer. Calf sellers should have animals entered before 3.30pm on the previous Monday.



Sheep Sale

Sheep numbers are in short supply with only 250 on offer on Monday with the €174 barrier being broken on a number of occasions. The farmers who were brave enough to purchase store lambs and are selling now are being well rewarded, with most doubling their money. Prices will definitely slip but not in the immediate future.

Dairy animals have been selling very well with quality lots ranging from €1500 to €2000 per head with exceptional lots ranging from €2100 to €2500 per head.

If you have dairy animals to sell please give us at least 10 days’ notice so we can include them in our catalogue.



Maiden Heifers

On Monday, April 12, we are holding a special section for Friesian maiden heifers so if you have quality heifers to sell please let us know. Mart office number 056-7721407.

Bull Sale

If you are looking for a bull at the moment a reminder that the Kilkenny Agricultural Bull sale takes place on Wednesday, March 24, with catalogues available from the mart office.

Until next time keep safe and continue to wear that mask. Good buying, good selling and good luck.