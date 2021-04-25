Kilkenny farmers are hoping for a return to ring-side bidding

This morning (Tuesday), as I write this column, the rain is falling and it’s cool but as always we have to look on the bright side and the forecasters say it is to become warmer and sunnier in the days ahead, so hopefully we have something to look forward to.



Cattle Trade

The cattle trade has been excellent over the past few weeks and the lift in quotes from factories has a significant positive effect on forward stores and beef type animals.



On Thursday the top price for beef bullocks was €1910 for 2 Limousin which weighed 710 kilo. 2 Friesian 630 kilo €1300 with a Hereford 835 kilo making €1740.



In the heifer department top call there was €1680 for a Limousin weighing 710 kilo with two Charolais weighing 550 kilo which made €1470. The top call in the heifer ring was for a super BB animal of 465 kilo which made €1500 or €3.23 per kilo.



Store cattle both heifers and bullocks are also selling well with the bulk ranging from €2.15 to €2.70 per kilo with the exceptional lots in excess of €3 per kilo.



So if you have beef or store animals to sell the sales ring is the place to go and it is offering a real alternative for factory type cattle. Cull cows prices could best be described as phenomenal with the €2 per kilo barrier broken on a number of occasions.



So if you have any type of animal to sell just contact the mart office 056 7721407 before 3.30 pm on Wednesday and on sale days the price you achieve should put a smile on your face!

Sheep Sale

Sheep sales have continued to be vibrant with the bulk of spring lambs achieving prices of €150 to €206 per head with hoggets to a top of €185 per head cull ewes peaked at a top of €183. Sheep sales are held every Monday (except Bank Holidays) at 10.15am with our Dairy sale at 12noon.

Dairy Sale

Monday’s dairy sale saw a top call of €2060 for a fresh calved Friesian heifer with €1400 been the floor price for these type animals.

Our calf sale on a Tuesday has seen excellent prices all year with the good trade been generated by farmer activity with exporters only now showing interest in securing numbers. With numbers of calves being offered for sale decreasing trade should remain solid for the rest of the season.

Online Selling

It has been a difficult year for everyone but farmers have seen decent returns for their products in the past six months. With everything being bought and sold online we can only hope that restrictions may ease to allow potential buyers to return to the sales ring, even with limited numbers.

A lot of farmers have found the MartBids app difficult to operate especially if they are not tech-minded. So ringside bidding would be much more suitable for them.

Until next time keep safe on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.