Minister for Agriculture welcomes mart buyers back to Kilkenny mart

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D., has welcomed the return of buyers to the rings of livestock marts all over the country and in particular in Co Kilkenny while adhering to public health guidelines. Online trading will continue to be facilitated, alongside the return of in-ring buying.



Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal, Minister McConalogue paid tribute to their efforts in keeping mart sales going while online.



“This is great for our network of marts across the country. Mart managers, their staff as well buyers and sellers of livestock have shown tremendous resilience, agility and resourcefulness over the past 12-months in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 while continuing to trade so seamlessly.



“I know the famers and mart staff in Cillin Hill are all delighted to return to the rings,” said Minister McConalogue.



“I’m convinced the efforts of farmers and marts in recent months, adhering to the COIVD-19 measures, has undoubtedly played a role in minimising and reducing the threat of COVID-19 in our communities,” the Minister added.



Cattle throughput from 1st January to 14th March 2021 was at 94% of the comparable period in 2020. Sheep throughput in the same period was at 100% of the comparable period for 2020.



Buyers may attend the sales ring and view stock in pens. However, this must be done by prior appointment with the livestock mart. Buyers who wish to be present at ringside must wear face coverings and adhere to strict 2m social distancing. Marts must also prevent the congregation of members of the public in the mart car park or at entry ways into mart buildings.



Marts must operate according to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been approved by their Regional Veterinary Office.



Minister McConalogue said he is encouraging farmers and buyers to continue to use online platforms as a way of trading livestock.



He states, “Livestock mart sales will continue to be a blend of both online and ringside as we move forward. This blended approach, with a strong online element, has proved to be an excellent way of trading cattle and sheep.



“I am urging farmers, buyers and marts to pay particular attention to the public health guidelines as we move forward. We all have our role to play in keeping each other safe and this is as important at the mart as anywhere else,” the Minister concluded.