Eventful week at Kilkenny Mart

It’s been an eventful time in Kilkenny Mart with our licence being suspended for Thursday’s (May 27th) cattle sale.



The reason for this was that a department official decided, on attending the previous Thursday’s mart, that masks were not being worn properly with some not covering either the nose or mouth.

As people know who have attended Kilkenny Mart recently social distancing is not a problem with security also present. For all our customers who entered cattle for last Thursday we do apologise for any inconvenience caused.



We would ask that any buyer or seller who attends our weekly sales to make sure that your face mask is worn correctly i.e. that both nose and mouth are covered.

We will make sure that social distancing is adhered to with all ring seating clearly marked.



Calf Sale

Our calf sales are still being held every Tuesday at 10.30am. Last week the main customers were exporters as most farmers have filled their requirements for this year.

Trade still remained strong with AA and Hereford Bulls ranging from €120 to €300 per head with heifers of the same breed making from €80 to €270 per head.



Continentals are in short supply with a top call of €400 for a two month old bull with the continental heifers ranging from €150 to €320 per head.

The trade for the lesser type Friesian bulls has also improved in the past few weeks with most plain types achieving prices from €55 to €90 per head with the better types to a top of €160.

Sheep Sale

Our Monday sheep sale has seen an increase in numbers with lamb prices reduced on last week’s returns by €3 to €8 per head. Butcher type spring lambs ranged from €155 to €164 per head with factory types from €135 to €157 per head.



Cull ewes have also seen a slip in prices with prices from €84 to €162 per head.

Next Monday being a Bank Holiday we will be holding our sheep sale on Tuesday, June 8 in conjunction with our calf sale.

If you have calves to sell contact us before 5pm on Friday.



Cattle Sale

The cattle trade in most marts throughout the country has seen prices for beef types and forward stores remaining steady, with a reduction in cow quotes especially for the lesser type animal.

Remember if you have cattle to sell they should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday.



The fine weather of the past few days has seen a lot of activity around the South East with silage making in full swing.

This has become all the more frantic in the past few days with rain promised for today (Wednesday) and Thursday.



Another negative factor has been the wet, cool weather that we experienced for most of May that has restricted grass growth and the recovery here has only just started due to the rise in temperature.

If you are involved in driving agricultural machinery please be careful on public roads and be courteous to other road users.

As an aunt of mine used to say it’s better to be five minutes late in this life rather than 30 to 40 years too early in the next!

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.