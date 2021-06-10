Kilkenny City streets to fill with tractors in IFA protest tomorrow

Nationwide rally to highlight value of farming to the rural economy

IFA will hold a Kilkenny rally tomorrow to highlight the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy.

IFA will hold a nationwide rally tomorrow, Friday Jun 11, to highlight the importance of commercial farming to the rural economy.

One of the rallying points will be the centre of Kilkenny City. 

Tractors and other vehicles will travel into the city from the Dublin Road from 11.40am, along John Street, up to the Parade, turn right onto High Street and on to Parliament Street, from where the vehicles will disperse. 

The convoy has been organised in cooperation with local gardaí. 

Farmers will gather in county towns across the country to warn against the dangers in the current CAP proposals and the Climate Action Bill.

 The farming and food sector employs 300,000 people across the country and we contributed €13bn in exports in 2020. “The county towns that we will visit on Friday rely heavily on our sector. Any reduction in activity in agriculture will hit them hard,” IFA President Tim Cullinan said.

According to the Teagasc National Farm survey, only one-third of farmers in Ireland are viable.

“The EU and our own Government policies are targeting these farmers and will make them unviable,” Mr Cullinan said.

