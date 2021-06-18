Reminder to Kilkenny farmers that the closing date for BEAM Reference Period is Monday
IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden has reminded farmers the closing date for applying for the new reference period to meet the BEAM 5% reduction is Monday next.
He said all farmers in the scheme should apply for the extension to maintain maximum flexibility in meeting the scheme conditions.
Mr Golden said farmers who apply for the new reference period will be provided with the option to meet the 5% reduction from the period 1st January to 31st December 2021.
“Most importantly farmers who apply for the extension but meet the requirements by the end of June will not be affected and can accept their original reduction period and will be deemed by the Department to have met their obligations in the scheme,” he said.
There are no down sides to applying for the new reference period.
Brendan Golden is urging farmers to use this flexibility to their advantage by applying before the deadline of next Monday.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.