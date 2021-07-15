New Teagasc Advisory Manager appointed in Kilkenny Region

Kilkenny Kilkenny

New Teagasc Advisory Manager for Kilkenny / Waterford, Pat Moylan

Pat Moylan has been appointed as the new Teagasc advisory regional manager in the Kilkenny/ Waterford region.

The Teagasc advisory service to farmers is led by 12 regional managers across the country.

Currently a Dairy Business and Technology Advisor based in the North West Kilkenny area, Pat Moylan provides advisory services to over one hundred and sixty farmer clients, facilitates three dairy farmer discussion groups and a Grass 10 farmer discussion group. He is also responsible for leading the delivery of the key environmental messages in the region for Teagasc. Pat has spearheaded the development of the online Nitrates Derogation courses delivered to farmers in the autumn of 2020/ summer of 2021.

He qualified with a B.Agr.Sc from University College Dublin in 1992. More recently he went on to obtain an M.Agr.Sc. (Rural Environmental Conservation Management) also from University College Dublin. He also holds a Diploma in Leadership Development from IMI.

Pat Moylan began his career with Teagasc in the mid-nineties as a REPS planner. He then joined the education staff in the Teagasc Kildalton Agricultural and Horticulture College in Piltown, County Kilkenny, where he lectured in Dairy Husbandry and Grassland for nine years. He returned to Co. Kilkenny in 2006 initially as a drystock advisor for one year before taking on dairy advisory duties to the present time.

Congratulating Pat Moylan on his appointment, Stan Lalor, Director of the Teagasc Knowledge Transfer Directorate said: “Pat has provided leadership to farmers, students and colleagues throughout his career with Teagasc, in both education and advisory. We are fortunate to have high calibre people like Pat to lead the Teagasc advisory and regional education service for farmers in the Kilkenny and Waterford region.”

