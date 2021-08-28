Climate change affects the whole world - not just Ireland

I mentioned last week that the broken weather had stopped a lot of harvesting activity but if we are to believe the forecasters we are to have at least a week of dry sunny weather which is to be welcomed.



Over the past few weeks the green brigade has been targeting Irish agriculture as the main contributor to carbon emissions, a belief that all involved in agriculture are anxious to dispel.

The suggestion that we here in Ireland should dramatically reduce our suckler cow numbers to improve our carbon footprint does not stand up. Before we agree to any of the rules and regulations we should find out what the main world polluters intend doing namely China, USA, Japan, India, Russia etc. Ireland stands well down the pecking order and unless the bigger countries act what we do in this country will make not one bit of difference to climate change.



Climate warming is an issue that effects the entire world and with the suggestions that Brazil is proposing to increase their cattle herd by 24 million while also clearing vast areas of the Amazon rain forests must be taken into consideration.



We also rank way down the list of polluters of the atmosphere and just because we are a small country our agricultural industry must not be unfairly treated.



Nick Hebditch of Somerset uses a prime example of why we in England and Ireland should not blame the cow for climate change.

“As a dairy cow I feel much maligned by misconceptions concerning my contribution to climate change.

“Plants and trees are nature’s way of dealing with carbon emissions but this process produces cellulose a carbohydrate you humans are unable to digest.

“However I love to eat it and I convert it into milk and beef which you enjoy as part of your balanced diet.

“I do apologise for the methane I produce but have your scientists told you that this breaks down naturally and is reabsorbed by plants, thus completing a natural cycle.

“Because of better breeding I produce more milk and meat than my grandparents did, so fewer cows are needed hence our carbon footprint has actually decreased.

“I do wish you humans would acknowledge that 80% of greenhouse gasses come from the fossel fuel-consuming industries which includes factories producing processed soya, almond and other somewhat artificial drinks masquerading as milk.”

I think Nick Hebditch’s cow talks a lot of sense.



Sheep Sale

Back to mart business. On Monday lambs and cull ewes met a good selling trade with butcher types ranging from €128 to €143 per head, factory types €108 to €137 per head with a bigger number of store lambs ranging from €80 to €107 per head.

Cull ewes may not have reached last week’s heights but still sold well, raging from €50 to €184 per head.

The breeding sector was a little more challenging with customers not as plentiful. Breeding hoggets ranged from €170 to €230 per head.

Cattle Sale

Thursday’s cattle sale attracted an entry of 750 head with quality lots still meeting excellent returns. Beef bullocks ranged from €1120 to €1720 per head.

Forward stores €750 to €1530 lighter types €500 to €1130. Cull cow numbers were much smaller with Fr types ranging from €1.00 to €1.80 per kilo with others breeds €1.65 to €2.32 per kilo.Beef heifers ranged from €1200 to €1650 per head forward types €800 to €1530 per head with lighter heifers €500 to €1100 per head.

All cattle for Thursday’s sale should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday. Mart office contact number is 056-7721407.

Pedigree Ram Sale

This weekend Kilkenny Mart in association with Sheep Ireland will host the largest Pedigree Ram Sale ever held in Ireland with 430 catalogued. The multi breed star sale kicks off this Saturday, August 28, at 11.30am with two rings operating. The sale may also be viewed on the app MartBids.

Until next time enjoy the sunshine and keep safe on the farm. Good buying, good selling and good luck.