Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Kilkenny farming: Applying lime is a ‘must do’ investment on your farm

Kilkenny Kilkenny

File pic.

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Autumn is a critical window to get lime out on the farm, according to Teagasc.


Farmers availing of a Nitrates Derogation must apply lime before the end of the year. Apart from regulations, applying lime this autumn is a ‘must do’ investment on your farm.


Applying lime this autumn can reduce your fertiliser costs in 2022, grow more grass for grazing, fill your silage pits or increase the number of bales of silage saved in 2022. The target is to apply lime to reach a soil pH of 6.3 for optimum grass production.


Once lime is applied and is washed in it starts to adjust soil pH. At least 35% of ground limestone (350 kg/tonne) has a particle size < 0.15mm. This component of the lime is fast acting and very reactive and will start working immediately (0-6 months).


The remaining 65% lime (650 kg/tonne) will be broken down in the soil in the medium term (6-24 months) and helps to maintain soil pH levels in the longer term until soil is re-sampled in year 4-5.
Research shows that applying lime to acidic soils increases grass production by 1.0t DM/ha. On a drystock farm this is valued at €105/tonne DM and €180/t DM on a dairy farm. An application of 5t/ha of ground limestone to correct soil pH represents a cost of €25/ha/year over five years. The return on investment from €1 lime gives €4 to €7 worth of extra grass.


Once fields have been grazed-off and grass covers are low, it is an ideal time to apply lime. Identify blocks of land that require lime, for example this could require ordering a load of lime (20t) after each grazing rotation to correct soil pH (covers approx. 10 ac @ 2t/ac lime application rate). Aim to avoid high grass covers > 800kg DM/ha.


Ideally, apply lime to low grass covers to avoid residues. Rainfall will wash off most of the lime from the grass. Where a small amount of lime remains on-leaf, it will not affect grazing animals.
Soil types with a high organic matter content or peat soils may be more prone to poaching during wetter periods of the year. Liming these soils to neutralise acidity and raise pH will create favourable conditions for biological activity (e.g. grass roots, earthworms, etc.) and the release of the nutrients stored in the organic matter. A “little and often” approach should be used when liming soils to improve soil pH in stages over time. Don’t exceed 5t/ha in a single application or apply split applications (2.5t/ha) over a number of years.


Leave sufficient time (up to three months in dry weather) between applying lime and closing for silage for the lime to be fully washed into the soil. If lime is transported to the silage pit or picked up in baled silage, it may prevent good preservation of the silage.


Spreading cattle slurry on freshly limed land, where the lime has not had sufficient time or rainfall to be washed into the soil, can result in a loss of up to 50% of the available slurry nitrogen. To minimise these losses from slurry, apply first and then apply lime 7 to 10 days later.


For urea, nitrogen losses (ammonia-N volatilisation) may occur where straight urea is applied on recently limed land. To avoid this, apply urea first and apply the lime 7 to 10 days later to reduce the risk of N losses. However, where protected urea is being applied, early research work indicates that it is safe to apply protected urea to fields limed recently.


Soils with high Molybdenum (Mo) status may increase the risk of inducing a copper deficiency in grazing animals. On these soils increasing soil pH above pH 6.2 increases the availability of Mo in the soil and higher uptake of Mo by actively growing grass. Where farms are affected by high Mo soils maintain soils at or below soil pH 6.1 - 6.2. Alternatively, apply lime as recommended and supplement animals with copper.

No plans to ban the development of one-off housing, says Kilkenny TD

Does your pooch make Instagram's most popular list?

Additional places for Kilkenny Community Employment and Tús schemes

Local TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed the news

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media