New Zealand - UK trade deal concerning for Irish sheep farmers

File pic
IFA President Tim Cullinan said the proposed trade deal between the UK and New Zealand is very concerning for Irish sheep farmers.
“This is precisely the dangerous scenario that we have signalled following the Brexit vote in 2016. Trade deals between the UK and third countries have the potential to undermine what is a very important market for our exports,” he said.
Mr Cullinan said he supported the NFU concerns about the standards that apply to imports from third countries.
