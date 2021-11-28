Search

28 Nov 2021

Kilkenny Mart prepares for final sales of the year

George Candler

news@kilkennypeople.ie

As we head towards Christmas, cattle numbers in marts for the first time this year have started to decline. Prices have remained positive and as the festive season approaches it is possible that prices for beef bullocks and heifers will harden.


Cattle Sale
Farmers should note that the final cattle sale of 2021 takes place on Thursday, December 16, with start back date January 6, 2022.
Last Thursday’s sale was smaller than usual with just 670 on offer.


Trade remained very firm with beef type bullocks €1300 to €1980 per head forward store types from €750 to €1460 and lighter types from €450 to €1100 per head.
The heifer sector produced a sharper trade compared to the previous week with beef types €1080 to €1680 and store heifers ranging from €600 to €1250 per head.
The bulk of heifers attracted prices from €2.05 to €2.60 per kilo.

Cull cows on offer were a very mixed bag with Jex to Fr ranging from €0.70 to €1.75 per kilo with continentals €1.40 to €2.25 per kg.
A lot of cows were just out of the parlour and lacked flesh which means these types are more difficult to sell.
If you have cattle to sell they should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday.
The office number is 056 7721407.


Sheep Trade
The sheep trade continued to be vibrant this week even though factories had dropped official quotes by 10 cent per kilo.
Butcher lambs ranged from €158 to €168 per head factory types €134 to €154 per head with the limited number of store lambs from €90 to €138 per head which was sourced for lambs weighing 41 kilo.

These prices reflected a €2 to €5 deferential compared to the previous week but even allowing for the slight reduction in prices most farmers were happy with the outcome.
Our final sheep sale this year is Monday, December 20th, with a start back date of Monday, January 10, 2022.


Lions Hamper Appeal
Our first Kilkenny Lions Hamper Appeal program takes place on the Farm Show this Thursday night (November 25th, from 8.05pm to 9pm). KCLR is on 96 to 96.6 FM. Items for auction appear in this issue of the Kilkenny People - turn to P87 for the full listing of lots.
The Kilkenny Lions Hamper Appeal raises much needed fund for the less well off in our community and with the help of the Kilkenny People, KCLR, and all the businesses that support us year after year we would be unable to continue.


The general public who bid on the items are also a major help because without them it would not be a magnificent success it has been.
Last year we raised over €20,000 so please continue with your much valued support. The hot line number, starting Thursday night, is 056 7796223 with lines open from 6.45pm.
Until next week stay safe on the farm. Good buying, good selling and good luck.

