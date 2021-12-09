Search

09 Dec 2021

Kilkenny TD welcomes commencement payments under Beef Sector Efficiency Programme

KILKENNY

File photo

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Local TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed news that payments under the Beef Sector Efficiency Programmes have commenced to participating farmers in Kilkenny and Carlow. 

Deputy Phelan said the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme payments – Sucklers (BEEP-S) and Dairy-Beef – build on the range of support schemes available for beef farmers:

“The BEEP-S scheme helps to increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through improvement in the quantity and quality of performance data collected, with a view to supporting the adoption of best practice and more informed decision making at farm level”, Deputy Phelan commented. ““The Dairy-Beef Scheme helps to increase the economic and environmental efficiency of beef from the dairy herd, and to facilitate further the integration of the dairy and beef sectors by providing support for farmers who are rearing progeny from the dairy herd.”

“Payments under these schemes are hugely important to the beef sector in Kilkenny and Carlow and the processing of such payments at the earliest possible opportunity remains a key priority for the Department.”

The BEEP-S programme targeted the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves, measuring the live weight of the calf at weaning as a percentage of the cow's live weight. In recognition of the important role of animal health and welfare issues, participants were also encouraged to implement a number of optional health and welfare measures including pre-weaning meal feeding, vaccination programmes and faecal testing. The core action for Dairy-Beef Scheme was the weighing of eligible calves for which there was a payment of €20 per calf up to a maximum of 20 calves.

