Kilkenny Mart: All sectors are hoping for a return to ‘normality’ in 2022

So this is Christmas and what have you done, another year over and a new one just begun; And so this is Christmas I hope you have fun, the near and the dear ones, the old and the young.

The above was made famous by John Lennon. With the pandemic again taking hold due to a new strain good news this Christmas is hard to find. We can only hope that by this time next year we will be in a safer place with the virus more in the background than it is at present.



As we look back on 2021 there were extreme challenges present to all businesses, but as agriculture is vital to our economy disruption was limited.

All sectors fared well: dairy, beef, sheep and even tillage, which was helped by a lot of dry weather last summer and autumn.



Prices for livestock in the marts was excellent with online bidding now more important than ever, with at least 30% of sales.

This swift change was forced on livestock marts due to firstly the restrictions of people in the sales rings and later on by the limiting of numbers.

The mart as a social centre for meeting, especially for farmers from isolated areas, is not happening at the moment due to fears of catching the virus. We can only hope and pray that as 2022 progresses that normality will slowly return.



Cattle Sale

Our final cattle sale of 2021 attracted 750 cattle, comprising of over 210 cull cows. Trade remained very strong for all sectors with beef bullocks ranging from €1,000 to €2,010, forward store types €930 to €1,560 with the lighter bullock €600 to €1,120 per head. In the heifer sector beef types ranged from €1,060 to €1,490 per head forward stores €880 to €1,170 with lighter types €500 to €990 per head. A large turnout of cows met an almost 100% clearance with continentals ranging from €1.50 to €2.55 per kilo.



Friesian types could be broken down in two sectors. 2nd rate types €0.78 to €1.30 per kilo with the better fleshed Friesian from €1.40 to €2.00 per kilo.

Our next cattle sale is on January 6, 2022 with the office open from 9.30am on Wednesday, January 5. Contact 056-7721407.



Sheep Sale

Last Monday’s sheep sale attracted an entry of 400 with prices remaining firm. Butcher types made from €155 to €170 per head factory types €130 to €154 per head and stores €90 to €125 per head the limited number of cull ewes saw prices range from €70 to €150 per head.

Weekly sheep sales resume on Monday, January 10 with the sale of January 17 including 130 third and fourth crop ewes lambing from the end of January.



Dairy sales last year have proved very successful and our first sale of the New Year is Monday, January 10 with the sale of Monday, January 17 including an entire herd of cow’s heifers and maiden Friesian heifers of 70 head. More details available from the office.



The Lions Hamper Appeal proved very successful and the farm sector alone raised in excess of €8,500. A big thank you to our partners in this great venture the Kilkenny People, KCLR, all the agri businesses who supported us and all who purchased items. Kilkenny Lions Club very much appreciate your support.

Until next time enjoy Christmas the best you can in these tough, uncertain times. My wish to you and your family is that 2022 will bring health and happiness.