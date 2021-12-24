Search

24 Dec 2021

Glanbia Nutritionals upgrading R&D facility in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Glanbia House

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia Nutritionals is upgrading its Research and Development facility in Kilkenny and is expecting to open its doors for operation in Q3 of 2022.


Glanbia Nutritionals says new technology and equipment at the facility will support the development and creation of ingredient solutions for bars, snacks, beverages, baked goods and more for the European food and drink industry.

Glanbia Co-op shareholders vote to take full ownership of Glanbia Ireland


The upgraded site aims facilitate customer interactions and meetings, supporting a rapid development process and delivering efficient prototyping and ultimately offering a swift route to market for brands creating new products. Increased customer collaboration will be supported by an investment in new equipment including bar and beverage processing technology.

ABOVE: Glanbia Nutritionals CEO Brian Phelan


According to a study by Glanbia Nutritionals, 33% of UK consumers who snack admit to eating more when working from home. Low calorie and high protein claims in snacks are especially high priorities for millennials and Gen Z1, demonstrating that the market for healthy snacks is experiencing rapid growth and increased consumer demand.


Glanbia Nutritionals CEO Brian Phelan commented: “This new, enhanced R&D facility will allow our teams to better deliver innovative solutions to our EMEA-based food and beverage, lifestyle and nutrition brand customers as a key part of our market strategy in the region. It is another fundamental element of our global investment strategy in research & development facilities, as we bring our unique solutions capability to our regional and global customers.


“The nutritional sector is increasingly competitive, so we wanted to ensure that we continue to offer first-class equipment to match the top quality expertise, consumer insights and operational knowledge that our customers have come to expect from Glanbia Nutritionals.” Loren Ward, Chief Research and Development Officer at Glanbia Nutritionals, said: “The new research facility will provide a collaborative environment with our customers and accelerate prototype development. It will help deliver a competitive advantage to our customers in launching new products, aligned with market trends and consumer demand.”

Kilkenny Covid test centre remains open Christmas Day

Ho, ho ho! Kilkenny Cyclists show festive spirit - check out this photo gallery!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media