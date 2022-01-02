IFA predict ‘shock’ when farmers see Basic Payment cut

IFA President Tim Cullinan said that the proposed CAP strategic plan, recently signed off by the Cabinet, does not strike the right balance between environmental, economic and social sustainability.

“The plan will hit a cohort of our most productive farmers who will see a devastating cut in their Basic Payment. Many beef, sheep and tillage farmers who do not have off-farm income will find it very difficult to achieve viability,” he said.



“The CAP results in money being redistributed amongst farmers through convergence, Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) and Eco Schemes. It is very complex and many farmers will be in for a big shock when they see the cut in their Basic Payment in 2023,” he said. “The Minister could have put more funding into programmes to support beef, sheep and tillage farmers, but he decided not to. These sectors will need further national supports if they are to survive as we know them,” he said.



“The Minister also decided to take 25% from each farmer’s Basic Payment to put towards new Eco Schemes. While we would acknowledge his efforts to make these schemes more accessible, they will cost farmers money to participate in and are untested,” he said.

“Overall, the plan will put more costs on farmers at a time when huge cost increases for energy, feed and fertiliser are already hitting them,” he said, describing the moves as ‘short term thinking.’