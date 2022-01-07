Teagasc Zoom webinar for Kilkenny farmers - Spring fertilizer planning

File pic
Local Teagasc advisors and farmers will speak at a Zoom webinar for Kilkenny farmers, on Tuesday.
The webinar will help local farmers prepare a fertilizer plan for the coming spring.
Register in advance for the webinar - details below.
Webinar - Fertiliser for Spring 2022 - Tuesday January 11th@ 7.30pm. Click here to register: https://t.co/DL9yasmy0i pic.twitter.com/fUJLmmk5Aa— Teagasc Kilkenny/Waterford (@TeagascKKWD) December 24, 2021
Father and son Willie and Patrick Mullins celebrate Sharjah's victory in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown, a fourth success for the horse.
