Farmland programme discusses dairy emissions targets and obstacles for potato farmers

The latest report from the Food Vision Dairy group outlined 17 recommendations for the dairy sector to reduce its emissions.



These included a 30% reduction in the use of chemical nitrogen in the short-term, 100% adoption of low emissions slurry spreading by 2025 and a 90% adoption rate in milk recording by the same date.



In the latest episode of Farmland, Teagasc’s head of dairy knowledge transfer Joe Patton urges farmers to embrace these technologies and offers advice on doing so, in a sit down with Agriland’s technical dairy specialist Brian McDonnell and editor Stella Meehan.



Mr Patton speaks about caps on cow numbers and weighing up the cost versus productivity of marginal stock. He also urges farmers to prepare for tight supplies and high costs of feed in winter, by producing 100% of their fodder requirements on farm this year.



Also featured in this programme, in the run up to the World Potato Congress, is a trip to Finnegan’s Potato Farm in Co. Meath where Agriland journalist Megan O’Brien hears about the issues potato growers are currently experiencing.



Back in studio, Sean Ryan, chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Potato Committee speaks to Agriland editor Stella Meehan. He outlines the impact that Brexit has had on the industry, and why Ireland must ramp up seed production.



The Farmland episode was first broadcast on Tuesday, May 24, and may be watched fortnightly on Tuesday evenings at the same time.



All episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform, agriland.ie and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms. Farmland Extra – the podcast is also available on all major podcast platforms.