Kilkenny families join with Embrace FARM Annual Ecumenical Remembrance Service

Embrace FARM, the support network helping farm families grieving the loss of a loved one or those injured in accidents and traumas on farms on the island of Ireland, was delighted to welcome families in person to its annual remembrance service for the first time since the Covid-19 Pandemic began.

The service will be broadcast on RTÉ 1 on Sunday 3rd July at 11.00am or can be viewed on www.embracefarm.com

Above: Alma Jordan, Agri Kids; Brian Rohan, Embrace founder and Ann and Liam Doherty, Kilkenny at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 26th June 2022. Photograph: Alf Harvey

Speaking at the opening address, Embrace FARM Co-Founder Brian Rohan said: “The recent years have been difficult for those of us grieving the loss of a loved one with the isolation of the pandemic adding to the journey. This year we will again remember all those who have been affected by trauma from every corner of our island. Today, hopefully plays a part in your healing. We give thanks to all who are making this service today possible: Fr. Paddy Byrne, Parish Priest at Abbeyleix & Raheen; Canon Patrick Harvey, Rector of Abbeyleix & Killermogh Union of Parishes; and Tina Cuddy, who is directing our local musicians.”