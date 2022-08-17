Thousands expected to descend on small Tipperary village for 'best little show' in Munster

The best little show in Munster is back on Sunday, August 28 and is expected to attract thousands with its incredible mix of livestock, horses, trucks, modified tractors, live music, artisan food and free children’s entertainment!

Returning this year is a stellar line-up of country music acts featuring T.R. Dallas, Mick Flavin, Brendan Shine, Paul Kelly, Sabrina Fallon and Aisling Rafferty – all compered by the incomparable Trudi Lalor.

“The success of the previous music event in 2019 was so overwhelming we decided to double-down this year with even more acts,” said Ray Hunt, Dualla Show’s Chairman. “Having such a professionally-run stage and it being a non-alcohol event underscores the show’s relaxed, family friendly atmosphere and really makes it something special,” he added.

LIVESTOCK

This year’s livestock will host both the Munster Aberdeen Angus finals and the Simmental South Eastern finals. “We’re thrilled to have FBD sponsor this year’s livestock event,” said Mr Hunt, adding that “our livestock show grows year-on-year, not only due to the quality breeders we attract, but also the hospitality on offer as we really want to make everyone feel welcome to Dualla”.

Other classes of interest will be the Best Traditional and Continental Breeding Heifers, plus the popular Best Matching Pair in Show with a first-place prize of €500!

SHEEP

The sheep event sees new Texel classes – an increasingly popular breed with Irish commercial farmers in Ireland. This distinctive breed have excellent temperament and conformation, have great maternal traits and are also good milkers. Also running throughout the day are sheep dog trials which take place adjacent to main show field.

EQUESTRIAN

For equestrian fans there’s the Connolly Red Mills Munster Grand Prix league in addition to the normal smattering of SJI classes.

Note that all pony classes are qualifying rounds for the Waterford/Tipperary SJI Pony Leagues and the Munster Stars of the Future League.

FREE CHILDREN’S FUN

An affordable family day out is part of the Dualla Show ethos and the free children’s entertainment is back and better than ever, consisting of a secure and supervised play area with completely free inflatable castles, slides and obstacle courses including the 100ft “Eliminator”.

There will also be a fantastic pet farm that lets kids get up close with rabbits, hamsters and chickens! And don’t forget the famous Dualla Bucket Train will be around the showgrounds all day.

BIG TOP CIRCUS

Also completely free is Ireland’s best loved big top circus: Circus Gerbola, who bring their exciting Globe of Death, Flying Trapeze, Wheel of Death and High Wire acts to Dualla, all in the company of the fabulous Gerbola clowns, acrobats, contortionists, horses, ponies, dogs and goats.

The circus will perform FOUR one-hour shows at 1pm, 2.15pm, 4pm and 5.30pm with a special ticket office of its own to ensure everyone gets an opportunity to experience a slot.

It’s impossible to talk about the Dualla Show without mentioning the Tipperary Truck Show. The last show saw a record 700 trucks drive through the gates from all over Ireland and the UK, and has become one of the highlights of the trucker annual calendar.

“I say it every year, Dualla is just a small village but every truck man in the country knows it,” said Daire Maher, one of the truck show organisers.

“It’s what comes with Dualla that makes the Truck Show special. The massive free kid’s area means a lot of truckers bring their families down as they can all enjoy themselves while doing something they love.”

Competition will be keen this year as they battle it out for prizes for classes ranging from Best New Truck to Best Small Fleet, Best Bullnose and Best Overseas Reg.

The stalwarts of the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee are also returning this year after a long Covid-19 induced break, giving one of just a few pulls in Ireland this summer.

We are guaranteed to see a fantastic display of horsepower. As usual the farm classes are open to everyone so if you’ve got a tractor and wish to enter just bring it along early in order to get registered. Pulling starts at 11.30am.

Ireland AM regular Sinéad Delahunty will be demoing her passion for healthy and tasty recipes at this year’s “Live at the Marquee” event.

Joining Sinéad will be members of the Tipperary Food Group showcasing the best of local produce, including Shannon Forrest from Rivesci .

First cookery demo starts at 12pm with brunch at home and will continue all afternoon with great baking with the seasons and family friendly dinners.

Back in the marquee this year is Tipp FM regular Ultan Nesbitt who will be giving gardening tips on harvesting your kitchen garden, autumn container baskets, caring for your roses and spring bulb planting. Ultan’s slots start at 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

INCREDIBLE FOOD VILLAGE

And even more for foodies attending Dualla this year is our incredible food village featuring a diverse collection of quality artisan food makers, including the winner of RTÉ’s Battle of the Food Trucks, Chris Braganza, aka Spice Genie.

Whether it’s hot or cold, spicy or not, all taste buds will be catered for!

DOG SHOW

The dog show is also back again with John Smullen of Moyglass Kennels overseeing another great selection of dog classes including Junior Handler of the Year and Best Puppy of the Year.

The winner of the new Junior Handler of the Year trophy will be chosen from the winners of the Best Boy Handler and Best Girl Handler classes (both U14).

The Best Puppy of the Year class will look for the best puppy from across all the other classes and in particular pay attention to gait, balance and attitude – an almost impossible task given the high quality seen every year.

There will be a vintage display of cars and tractors and a display by Tipperary Emergency Services, plus plenty of stands including O’Neills Sportswear shop.

WRESTLING SUPERSTARS

And if that wasn’t enough free family entertainment, there will also be the superstars of wrestling who bring their WWE-style antics to Dualla for some entertaining family-friendly fun that’s guaranteed to bring a smile to everyone.