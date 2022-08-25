Embrace FARM is supporting bereaved farm families

Embrace FARM, a support network for farm families bereaved by sudden and unexpected death, or who have survived farm accidents, has launched its autumn schedule of supports.



Sometimes being around people who have experienced sudden loss like you have brings relief, you don’t have to describe how you feel.



Over the past eight years Embrace FARM has met many farm families who have experienced such tragic loss, farm families who have to try to adjust to rebuilding their lives after trauma.

Embrace FARM is the place where you will find support, friendship and understanding.



Some of the people Embrace FARM meet are women at all stages of their lives with young families or grown-up adult children. They have lost their partner in life suddenly and now have to take on their partner’s role as a farmer. This brings many questions, decisions to be made and uncertainly for the future sometimes, while also attempting to nurture their children’s grief.



Embrace FARM also meet parents who have tragically and suddenly lost their child, an unimaginable grief.

Embrace FARM meet adults, at all stages in their lives, coming to terms with the sudden death of their sibling, parent, grandparent.

Embrace FARM also meets survivors of farm accidents who, once they are through the long road of medical rehabilitation, then have to figure out how to move forward in a new way.

This autumn, Embrace FARM has a number of options to support farm families, including groups and one-to-one support.



Support Group

Meeting people who have been through what you have in a supportive group online or in person

When trying to navigate your way through sudden loss you must spend time looking after yourself. You can experience such a range of emotions that sometimes it can be helpful to meet with a group of likeminded people on that same journey.

Embrace FARM has three different groups running this autumn: self-care and wellness; art therapy (no experience needed); and online tea and chat.



One-to-one Support

One to One support through the new Encircle program allows Embrace FARM to provide people with individual supports.

Embrace FARM’s Encircle program involves a tailored approach to you. Encircle provides emotional support through 1:1 counselling, and professional mentoring with farm business, legal, financial and succession planning information to support individuals in the aftermath of a sudden trauma on-farm.

As each farm family’s circumstances are different, Embrace FARM will support you in whatever way you feel you need. To find out more information about Embrace FARMs supports email info@embracefarm.com or call 057-8510555 / 085–7709966.

Bereaved families can call Brian or Norma Rohan for a friendly chat and “we’ll figure out a way forward together”.