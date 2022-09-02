Thank you - for making the Iverk Show a success!

Scroll down to read a message from the Iverk Show organisers, and click 'NEXT' to see lots more pictures from the day.

BELOW: Ger Walsh of Callan Co-op presenting the cup to the winner of the Hereford Class, for the Pedigree Hereford Bull or Heifer born after 01-07-21, at the Iverk Show.

Rebecca Walsh, Ger Walsh, Callan Co-op, Pat Rohan and Seamus Rohan, Kilkenny. Picture: William Maher WMCM Photography

Thank You

On behalf of our President, Chairman and all the members of the committee I would like to thank everyone, yes everyone, who made (Saturday’s) Iverk Show a memorable occasion.

The sun shone and you all attended and made our return show after three years a wonderful event.

All we can say is a huge thank you. After all we have been through with Covid and as our chairman rightly said some of you experienced its worst, it was just fantastic to greet each other with a smile, a handshake, an embrace or just a nod of the head.

To our sponsors, to our exhibitors, to our helpers – all volunteers – and to our visitors and guests from near and far, thank you.

To the services, doctors, ambulance, Garda, vets, press, photographers, commentators, farriers, radio and any I have left out, thank you. We certainly could not run a show like it without you.

To any of you whom the sun got the better of we wish you a speedy recovery.

THANK YOU

Norman Storey

PRO Iverk Show