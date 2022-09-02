Don't miss a thing from the Iverk Show!

Thanks to local photographer Joe Cashin we can bring you another wonderful photo gallery from the Iverk Show!
Photographs from other contributors were also welcomed to ensure we didn't miss a moment of the first Iverk Show since before the pandemic!
Click 'NEXT' to scroll through the gallery!
BELOW: Katie Power, Piltown and Kilkenny All Ireland camogie team, officially opened the Iverk Show with Ireland rugby star Hugo Keenan pictured in the background with Declan Rice, Kilkenny Leader. Picture: Joe Cashin
