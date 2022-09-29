Tirlán donates €3,000 to Embrace FARM

Tirlán Ambassador and Irish rugby international, Tadhg Furlong, Tirlán Chairman, John Murphy, alongside Norma and Brian Rohan of Embrace FARM. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke
Tirlán, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland, has donated €3,000 to bereavement support charity Embrace FARM.
Tirlán Chairman John Murphy said: "The support network plays a crucial role in assisting farm families following life-changing illnesses or accidents. We hope that our contribution will assist the charity in their important work. Throughout our co-operative, we have a strong emphasis on workplace safety on our farms and in our 11 production facilities."
Norma Rohan, founder of Embrace FARM, said the donation will be a strong support in delivering much needed services across the country.
Tirlán is a world-class food and nutrition co-operative, with a diverse portfolio of quality ingredients, leading consumer and agri brands. The donation was made at the National Ploughing Championships where there was a strong emphasis on farm safety throughout the three-day event.
Across the three days, thousands of visitors also availed of an opportunity to taste Ireland's #1 dairy brand, Avonmore; to meet a series of famous sports stars, including Ireland rugby International and Tirlán Ambassador, Tadhg Furlong and listen to technical seminars from the team or talk to the Tirlán Co-op Shares office staff.
Many suppliers took the opportunity to sign-up for the Sustainability Action Payment.
