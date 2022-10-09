Kilkenny Mart report: Stronger Sterling welcomed by Irish beef producers

I have often mentioned in this column how quickly time goes by, especially the older we get.

It’s hard to believe it’s October already and I suppose as the year has gone we have been fortunate that most of the time conditions were good, even though some parts of the summer rain were slow to arrive.



I think a livestock farmer summed up the situation by saying six weeks of dry weather was of much more benefit to livestock as opposed to six weeks of rain. In dry conditions most livestock would get by with a smaller portion of grass as long as they have an adequate water supply.



The turmoil across the water resulting in the large fall in sterling value created a lot of negativity with suggestion that as the UK is one of our biggest trading partners products from here would prove less attractive price wise.



In the past few days sterling has strengthened which is welcome. A recent Teagast meeting in Kilkenny where Jonathan Forbes of Kepak attended suggested that the more expensive cuts, steaks etc, were more difficult to sell but the lesser cuts, mince , burgers etc were meeting an excellent trade.



Cattle Sale

Last Thursday in Kilkenny a large sale of cattle saw quality continentals range from €2,65 to €3.25 per kilo in the bullock ring, with quality Friesian meeting a good solid trade.



Quality stores in this sector ranged from €1.75 to €2.10 per kilo with beef types to a top of €2.25 per kilo.

Heifers were also in demand with the top beef types ranging from €2.40 to €2.75 per kilo.

Lighter store types saw prices range from €2.00 to €2.50 with top quality to €3 plus per kilo.

Cull cows are still selling well with Friesian ranging from €1.15 to €2.43 per kilo and continentals €1.60 to €2.75 per kilo.



Remember, all cattle for Thursday sale should be entered by 3.30pm on the previous day by phoning the office on 056 7721407.

Sheep Sale

Monday’s sheep sale ranged from €135 to €148 for butcher types with factory types €120 to €133 per head and stores meeting an excellent trade with €78 to €118 per head, with the top price in this sector for ewe lambs.



This Tuesday we hold our first weanling sale of the season plus a suckler sale. I will have results from this sale in next weeks issue.



It’s been a busy time in Kilkenny Mart and it will be interesting to see if numbers remain strong all year. There is a suggestion that beef type animals may be getting scarce and if that happens price should at least remain stable.

Until next week do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.