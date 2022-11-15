Kilkenny Mart column: Brave feeders should be rewarded in cattle ‘lottery’

It’s become very wet and messy out there and most cattle have been put into sheds, at least for the next few months depending on ground conditions in early spring.



The clocks going back an hour has coincided with the poor weather which means that day light hours are limited. Wet miserable weather also has an effect on people’s moods because everyone knows that when the sun shines we all feel in better form.



It's going to be an expensive time for those who feed cattle and the question being asked is what will prices be in six or eight months time?

Feeding cattle has always been a lottery but with prices being paid by buyers at the ringside €15,000 could be tied up in purchasing 10 bullocks or heifers and there is no guarantee what you will get when it comes to disposing of these animals.



For their bravery alone feeders should be rewarded but factories never appear to think of this and are only interested in buying as cheaply as possible. It is little wonder we are seeing the demise of the suckler herd, especially when they see the prices that dairy farmers are getting for their milk.

Going forward, top quality beef will start disappearing and no matter what the experts say calves from the dairy herd are only a by-product with the real top animals deriving from the suckler herd.

Unless there is a much different approach from factories in partnership with suckler farmers and feeders the decline in top quality beef animals will continue.

Cattle Sale

Last Thursday’s sale gave an indication that numbers being offered for sale are declining, but in the bullock ring prices remained very firm for the quality continentals with the bulk of the forward stores in this sector ranging from €2.65 to €3.20 per kilo and the traditional types eg Hereford and AA €2.10 to €2.40 per kilo.



Quality Friesian bullocks, especially those with a British Friesian influence, are ranging from €1.80 to €2.20 with some the top lots to €2.35 per kilo. Heifers were a bit more difficult to sell with less customers except for the top quality lots.

The cull cows showed a reduction, especially the Friesian types, but there are indications that prices in this sector may stabilise.

Remember if you have cattle to sell they should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday. Office number is 056 7721407.



Sheep Sale

Monday’s sheep sale was a quieter affair with butcher types ranging from €132 to €149 per head, factories €115 to €129 per head and less buyers for store lambs which ranged in price from €80 to €113 per head.



Dairy Sale

Last Monday we also had a dairy sale where quality fresh calved Friesian Cows and heifers made from €1300 to €2420 per head. Quality in-calf Friesian heifers calving Feb/March ranged from €1200 to €1740 per head with lesser types from €900 to €1200 per head.

Our next dairy sale is Monday 21st November with entries now being taken.

Weanling Sale

Our Tuesday weanling sale has performed very well with an excellent trade for quality continentals. Bulls have attracted prices of €2.80 to €3.50 per kilo with heifers in the same category €2.40 to €3.20 per kilo. AA and Hereford types, both bulls and heifers, have ranged from €2.20 to €2.50 per kilo with top quality Friesian bulls to €2.30 per kilo.

Weanlings should be entered by €3.30pm on the previous Monday.

Lions Hamper

The annual Lions Hamper appeal takes place in cooperation with the Kilkenny People and KCLR again this year. The farming interest will concentrate on the Farm Show program presented by Matt O’Keeffe on Thursday, 1st December, and Thursday, 8th December. All items offered will be published in upcoming copies of the Kilkenny People.

Until next time, when hopefully the weather will have improved, be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.