Search

15 Nov 2022

Kilkenny Mart column: Brave feeders should be rewarded in cattle ‘lottery’

Kilkenny farming

File pic.

Reporter:

George Candler

15 Nov 2022 11:03 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

It’s become very wet and messy out there and most cattle have been put into sheds, at least for the next few months depending on ground conditions in early spring.


The clocks going back an hour has coincided with the poor weather which means that day light hours are limited. Wet miserable weather also has an effect on people’s moods because everyone knows that when the sun shines we all feel in better form.


It's going to be an expensive time for those who feed cattle and the question being asked is what will prices be in six or eight months time?
Feeding cattle has always been a lottery but with prices being paid by buyers at the ringside €15,000 could be tied up in purchasing 10 bullocks or heifers and there is no guarantee what you will get when it comes to disposing of these animals.

Book of Condolence opens at City Hall for Kilkenny's Vicky Phelan


For their bravery alone feeders should be rewarded but factories never appear to think of this and are only interested in buying as cheaply as possible. It is little wonder we are seeing the demise of the suckler herd, especially when they see the prices that dairy farmers are getting for their milk.

Going forward, top quality beef will start disappearing and no matter what the experts say calves from the dairy herd are only a by-product with the real top animals deriving from the suckler herd.
Unless there is a much different approach from factories in partnership with suckler farmers and feeders the decline in top quality beef animals will continue.

Cattle Sale
Last Thursday’s sale gave an indication that numbers being offered for sale are declining, but in the bullock ring prices remained very firm for the quality continentals with the bulk of the forward stores in this sector ranging from €2.65 to €3.20 per kilo and the traditional types eg Hereford and AA €2.10 to €2.40 per kilo.

Fran Grincell gearing up for annual 'Kickathon' to raise funds for Kilkenny's Cois Nore


Quality Friesian bullocks, especially those with a British Friesian influence, are ranging from €1.80 to €2.20 with some the top lots to €2.35 per kilo. Heifers were a bit more difficult to sell with less customers except for the top quality lots.
The cull cows showed a reduction, especially the Friesian types, but there are indications that prices in this sector may stabilise.
Remember if you have cattle to sell they should be entered before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday. Office number is 056 7721407.


Sheep Sale
Monday’s sheep sale was a quieter affair with butcher types ranging from €132 to €149 per head, factories €115 to €129 per head and less buyers for store lambs which ranged in price from €80 to €113 per head.

Dairy Sale

Last Monday we also had a dairy sale where quality fresh calved Friesian Cows and heifers made from €1300 to €2420 per head. Quality in-calf Friesian heifers calving Feb/March ranged from €1200 to €1740 per head with lesser types from €900 to €1200 per head.
Our next dairy sale is Monday 21st November with entries now being taken.

Weanling Sale
Our Tuesday weanling sale has performed very well with an excellent trade for quality continentals. Bulls have attracted prices of €2.80 to €3.50 per kilo with heifers in the same category €2.40 to €3.20 per kilo. AA and Hereford types, both bulls and heifers, have ranged from €2.20 to €2.50 per kilo with top quality Friesian bulls to €2.30 per kilo.
Weanlings should be entered by €3.30pm on the previous Monday.

Pictures: Crowds turn out for Abhainn Rí festival in Callan - click for pics!

Pictures by Harry Reid

Lions Hamper
The annual Lions Hamper appeal takes place in cooperation with the Kilkenny People and KCLR again this year. The farming interest will concentrate on the Farm Show program presented by Matt O’Keeffe on Thursday, 1st December, and Thursday, 8th December. All items offered will be published in upcoming copies of the Kilkenny People.
Until next time, when hopefully the weather will have improved, be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media