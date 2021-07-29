Search our Archive

29/07/2021

PROPERTY: Once opulent stately home on Kilkenny border now open to bids over €90k

Situated just over the Kilkenny border with Tipperary, beside Lisheen mine and windfarm, the once opulent Killoran House has come to the market.

P.J Broderick Auctioneers in partnership with The Munster Property Auction note that this is a listed property comprising of a detached, three-bay, two-storey, country house built c. 1850.

The house has fallen into total disrepair and is now in need of extensive restoration.

The lands comprise 4 acres of good agricultural land with extensive road frontage and surrounds the residence.

There is also a selection of old stone sheds, a haybarn and remnants of a walled-in kitchen garden and orchard.

This property is offered for sale by unconditional auction. The successful bidder is required to pay a 10% deposit and contracts are signed immediately on acceptance of a bid.

The house is currently offered at bids over €90,000.

