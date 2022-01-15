Upcoming Kilkenny hurling and camogie fixtures

Saturday
Leinster Intermediate Camogie Championship Quarter-Final
Camross (Laois) v Barrow Rangers, Camross, 1.30pm
Sunday
Leinster Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Final
Dicksboro v St.Judes (Dublin), Palmerstown, 1.30pm
Walsh Cup Senior Hurling Round 2
Kilkenny v Laois, Callan, 2pm
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Under 21 A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Mooncoin v Dicksboro, Mooncoin, 4pm
Kilkenny and Wexford players in action during the 2020 Walsh Cup semi-final at John Locke Park in Callan. Kilkenny will be back at the same venue for Sunday’s game against Laois Picture: Ray McManus
