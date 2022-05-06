Camogie-Freescoring Kilkenny cruise to provincial shield glory

On a wet day in Carlow at the Netwatch Training Centre in Fenagh, the first match of the day was the Kilkenny B squad vs Wexford B in the Leinster B Shield Final.

Kilkenny got off to a strong start with a goal in the first minute from wing forward Joanne Comerford.

Wexford replied with a pointed free by Roisin O’Meara, who was a constant threat for the Kilkenny defence. Kilkenny eventually replied with a goal from Olive Donnelly, who put in a great shift in the half forward line.

Kilkenny once again increased their lead with a point from their full forward Laura Doherty.

Wexford came back and scored a point to try make their comeback, but Kilkenny matched them with a point from a free from Laura Doherty.

Wexford then found an opening in the Kilkenny backs and struck their first goal of the day reducing the Kittens’ lead.

After a long run from her own half back line Wexford’s midfielder Lucia Goggins got the second goal for the yellow bellies leaving the score all square.

Olive Donnelly got another goal to put Kilkenny in the lead once again.

Two points in response came from Roisin O’Meara leaving the gap at one point.

Player of the Match Aine Aylward got a point as she edged the lead out further but Roisin O’Meara reduced the deficit back to a single point just before half time.

Kilkenny came out all guns blazing in the second half with a goal from Laura Doherty.

She also hit a point putting the Kilkenny girls up by five points, five minutes into the second half.

Four more points, two from Laura Doherty, one from Aine Aylward and one from Olive Donnelly stretched Kilkenny's lead even further.

Roisin O’Meara took every chance she could to get Wexford back into it with two more points.

Once again Laura Doherty raised both the green and white flags, extending the Kilkenny lead to 5-9 to 2-7.

Aoife O’Shea hit another point for Kilkenny to seal the deal with a Leinster Shield win.

The final score was 5-10 to 2-7, with an immense shift put in by the Kilkenny girls.

Aoibhinn Canning had a solid game at centre back.

The midfield pairing of Ava Dermody and Seana Davis covered the world of ground, delivering smart passes in and covering the defence when necessary.

Kilkenny could not be faulted with only a single wide in the entire match.

Wexford tried as hard as they could but could not match the work rate of the Kilkenny girls in the second half.

Kilkenny - Aoibhe Ryan, Ava Lily O’Neill, Sal Ryan, Isabelle Egan, Louise Hearne, Aoibhinn Canning, Clodagh O’Neill, Seana Davis, Ava Dermody, Olive Donnelly, Aine Aylward, Joanne Comerford, Ava Dunphy, Laura Doherty, Aoife O’Shea.

Subs: Ashling O’Loughlin for Sal Ryan, Emma Kelly for Ava Dunphy, Caoimhe Phelan for Olive Donnelly, Emma Clancy for Louise Hearne, Eimear Phelan for Aoife O’Shea.