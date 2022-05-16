Tailteann Cup fixtures announced following draw

The draw took place for the Tailteann Cup on Monday morning and the fixtures have been announced.
The cup will feature teams who will play in Division three and four of the 2023 National League and did not reach their provincial finals in 2022.
The championship will be played on a knockout basis with counties facing each other based on their geographical location up until the semi-final.
The fixtures for the Tailteann Cup are below:
Tailteann Cup Northern Section
Round 1
Longford vs Fermanagh
Leitrim vs Antrim
Sligo vs London
Cavan vs Down
Tailteann Cup Southern Section
Preliminary round
Wexford vs Offaly
Wicklow vs Waterford
Round 1
Wexford/Offaly vs Wicklow/Waterford
Carlow vs Tipperary
Laois vs Westmeath
Tailteann Cup Dates
Preliminary Round | 21-22.05.2022 (Sat/Sun)
Round 1 | 28-29.05.2022 (Sat/Sun)
Quarter-Finals | 04-05.06.2022 (Sat/Sun)
Semi-Finals | 19.06.2022 (Sun)
Final | 09.07.2022 (Sat)
