01 Jul 2022

Former Premier League footballer shares pic of son sporting full Kilkenny kit

Former Premier League footballer shows son sporting full Kilkenny kit

Picture via Twitter (@IAMFRIMPONG26)

01 Jul 2022 12:39 PM

It's the biggest week of the year so far for Kilkenny GAA but even the most ardent Kilkenny supporter couldn't have seen this one coming!

In a post on Twitter today, former Premier League player Emmanuel Yaw Frimpong wished his son a happy birthday and shared a picture of him decked out in Kilkenny gear (see below).

The post is gaining major traction on the social media platform at present with many commenting on the choice of kit.

The Frimpong connection to the Kilkenny GAA kit has yet to be explained however it's not the first time the footballer has shared a picture of his son wearing it, making a similar post back in April.

Frimpong is a Ghanaian former professional footballer who began his career at Arsenal, where he won a FA Youth Cup and two Premier Academy League titles.

He also played for English sides Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Fulham.

Will the Frimpong family be cheering on The Cats tomorrow?

Either way, it's clear that the draw of the black and amber jersey remains unmatched.

