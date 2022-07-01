Former Premier League footballer shares pic of son sporting full Kilkenny kit

It's the biggest week of the year so far for Kilkenny GAA but even the most ardent Kilkenny supporter couldn't have seen this one coming!

In a post on Twitter today, former Premier League player Emmanuel Yaw Frimpong wished his son a happy birthday and shared a picture of him decked out in Kilkenny gear (see below).

Happy birthday Son ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AXFKY6LcMq — EMMANUEL YAW FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) July 1, 2022

The post is gaining major traction on the social media platform at present with many commenting on the choice of kit.

Your son is adorable and I hope he has an amazing birthday! I’m sure @KilkennyCLG would be thrilled to have him as a wee footballer — Sinéad Kenna (@sinead113) July 1, 2022

The cutest Kilkenny supporter ever! — Caitríona (@cmurphy195) July 1, 2022

The Frimpong connection to the Kilkenny GAA kit has yet to be explained however it's not the first time the footballer has shared a picture of his son wearing it, making a similar post back in April.

Small Frimmy future Caption of AFC pic.twitter.com/rWJYK2vzQn — EMMANUEL YAW FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) April 29, 2022

Frimpong is a Ghanaian former professional footballer who began his career at Arsenal, where he won a FA Youth Cup and two Premier Academy League titles.

He also played for English sides Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Fulham.

Will the Frimpong family be cheering on The Cats tomorrow?

Either way, it's clear that the draw of the black and amber jersey remains unmatched.