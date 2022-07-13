Big plans lodged by Kilkenny GAA club

Carrickshock GAA have lodged plans for a proposed new all-weather synthetic playing pitch with perimeter fencing, netting, walls and flood lighting.
A two-storey extension to the existing community hall is also proposed as well as the demolition of an existing wall ball area.
A walking track with associated flood lighting, new wastewater treatment tank, landscaping and all associated site works are all included in the plans.
The local authority is expected to make a decision on the application by September 1, 2022.
Limerick are looking to win the All-Ireland for the third year in a row. The last team to comple that MacCarthy Cup treble? Kilkenny! Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
The GAA have announced that full end to end testing of their Hawk-Eye system will take place this week
Kilkenny's Paul Murphy in action during the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final against London last Friday night. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
