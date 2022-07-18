REMINDER: Kilkenny homecoming and road closure details

The homecoming for the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team, Junior Football Team and U-20 Hurling Team will take place today (July 18) from 4pm in the UPMC Kilkenny GAA Grounds at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

Kilkenny County Council would like to invite members of the public to attend the homecoming where you can enjoy music and entertainment in a family orientated event.

The teams will take an open top bus journey from Kilkenny Castle at 7pm down to Rose Inn Street, over John’s Bridge, and up John Street, proceeding up the Hebron Road and finishing in O’Loughlin Road.

It is anticipated that they will arrive on stage at approximately 7.30pm.

Entertainment will include match action on large screens together with live music provided by Drops of Green and The Kilkennys.

The proceedings will close before 8.30pm.

In the interest of public safety, Kilkenny County Council, Kilkenny G.A.A. and An Garda Síochána request members of the public to arrive early to Nowlan Park and follow the directions of the stewards.

All public carparks in Kilkenny City will be open and free of charge for the event from 4pm on Monday, July 18.

See below an update from Kilkenny County Council in relation to road closures:

Pay Parking will also be available in MacDonagh Junction private carpark which will be open up to 9.30pm.

Come and have fun in the sun – the black and amber way.