Three Kilkenny hurling teams to be honoured by Gaelic Players Association
The 1969 Kilkenny senior hurling team who beat Cork in the All Ireland Final
Three victorious Kilkenny hurling teams will be honoured at the Gaelic Player Association’s (GPA) Hurling Legends Lunch on the eve of the All-Ireland Hurling final.
The winning teams from 1969, 1979 and 2009 will be celebrated at a lunch on Saturday, August 17, in Croke Park.
In 2009, Kilkenny, managed by Brian Cody, had secured four-in-a-row. Captained by Michael Fennelly, the result was Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 0-23. PJ Ryan was awarded Man of the Match and Kilkenny won six All-Star Awards that year.
In 1979, Kilkenny played Galway in the All-Ireland hurling final with Kilkenny winning by 2-12 to 1-8. This All-Ireland victory was their fourth in ten years and the win gave them their 21st All-Ireland title overall.
In 1969, Kilkenny contested Cork beating them 2-15 – 2-9. Eddie Keher captained the team to All-Ireland victory, scoring eight points on the day.
This event welcomes all former intercounty hurlers to attend. To secure a complimentary place for yourself or your team, contact the GPA via email, formerplayers@gaelicplayers. com.
There are corporate hospitality opportunities available. Please contact karen@gaelicplayers.com.
