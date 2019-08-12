All-Ireland final: Tickets on sale for Kilkenny fans at Nowlan Park this evening

Kilkenny GAA have announced there will be a public sale of terrace tickets at Nowlan Park this evening.

A limited number of tickets will be on sale from 7.30pm.

The tickets are priced €45.

The sale will follow an open training session for the Kilkenny senior team at Nowlan Park from 6pm. Entry to this session is via Ardán de Grás only, off Hebron Road. Supporters are asked to co-operate fully with stewards. Supporters are asked to use available car parks and not to park in residential areas.

The Kilkenny Supporters Club wagon will be at Nowlan Park for the public training session. Items on sale include Jerseys, Polos, Mugs, Scarves, Togs, Socks and Flags. There is also the option to join the supporters club (which can also be completed online). Membership is €20 and all proceeds go to the All-Ireland training fund.