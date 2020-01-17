Now that inter-county season is up and running, club scene will follow

Kilkenny may have swung the ash in the first hurling action of the new season on Sunday, but the club scene is not too far off either.

The draws for the St Canice’s Credit Union senior hurling league/championship, the Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai intermediate hurling league/championship and the JJ Kavanagh and sons junior hurling league/championship will be made in UPMC Nowlan Park on Monday (8pm).

Brian Cody’s men fell to Wexford in the semi-final of the Walsh Cup in John Locke Park on Sunday, and now they have a clear run to prepare for the National Hurling League.

The Cats open against Dublin in the League at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday, January 26 (2pm).

Their second home game will be against Clare on Sunday, March 1.

League games

Allianz Hurling League (Division 1, Group B ) fixtures:

Round 1 - Saturday, January 25 (7pm) - Laois v Wexford, MW Hire O’Moore Park.

Round 1 - Sunday, January 26 (2pm:)Clare v Carlow, Ennis; Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Round 2 - Sunday, February 2 (2pm) - Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park; Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park; Wexford v Clare, Wexford Park.

Round 3 - Saturday, February 15 (5pm) - Carlow v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park.

Round 3 - Sunday, February 16 (2pm) Clare v Laois, Ennis; Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park.

Round 4 - Saturday, February 22 (7pm) Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park; 5pm Laois v Carlow, Portlaoise.

Round 4 - Sunday, February 23 (2pm) Kilkenny v Clare, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Round 5 - Sunday, March 1 (2pm) Clare v Dublin, Ennis; Laois v Kilkenny, Portlaoise; Wexford v Carlow, Wexford Park.

Draws

Meanwhile, the draws for the various football competitions were made at Monday’s first County Board meeting of the year. The action in all competitions will begin on the weekend of January 26.

The draws:

JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL

Group A - Mooncoin v Clara; Muckalee v Mullinavat

Group B - Dicksboro v Kilmoganny; James Stephens v Danesfort.

Group C - Tullogher-Rosbercon v Railyard; Conahy Shamrocks v O’Loughlin Gaels.

JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL

Group A - Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) v Lisdowney; Rower-Inistioge v Thomastown.

Group B - Young Irelands (Gowran) v Blacks and Whites; Piltown v Glenmore.

JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL

Group A - Barrow Rangers (Paulstown) v St Patrick’s (Ballyragget); Muckalee 2 v Windgap.

Group B - Tullaroan v Railyard 2; Kilmacow v Graigue-Ballycallan.

Three players were given permission by the ‘Board to transfer from their home club to another one because their own club will not be fielding in football.

The players and transfers - Jim Power and Mitch Corrigan (John Lockes to Windgap); Brian Cody (Shamrocks to Tullogher-Rosbercon).

British JFC

Delegates were told that Kilkenny will be participating in the British junior football championship again this season.

The county participates in this competition instead of the National League proper. It is felt this competition suits their requirements better than the League.

Kilkenny won this competition and the Sam Og Maguire Cup on two occasions in recent seasons.

Appointments

The appointments of Board delegates to the various sub-committees of the County Board were made on Monday.

In a new move, all sub-committees will be expected to hold a minimum number of meetings during the year, and they will be expected to report from time to time to the Management Committee.

Management Committee appointments - Pat Henderson, John Byrne, Caroline Clifford, Seamus Reade.

CCC committee appointments (chairman PJ Kenny) - Pat Nolan, Martin Gordan, Paddy Gaule, Michael Carroll.

County physical and planning committee (chairman Seamus Reade) - John Lanigan, Luke Roche, Jim Fennelly.

IT committee (chairman Paul Fitzgerald) - Seamus Reade, Ciaran Muldowney, Liam Dewberry, Declan Roche.

Coaching and games committee (chairman Pat Tynan) - Brián Ryan (secretary), Pat Henderson, Liam Dowling, Jim Fennelly.

Finance committee - Jimmy Walsh (County Board chairman), PJ Kenny (vice-chairman), Conor Denieffe (secretary), Barry Hickey (treasurer), Pat Henderson (Fenians), Ned Quinn (Central Council delegate).

New referees

Kilkenny are hopeful that they might get at least three new referees into the system this season.

Referees Administrator Pat Hayes (Graigue-Ballycallan) informed the Board that candidates from St Lachtain's (Freshford), Cloneen/Railyard and Dicksboro were set to undertake a new course for referees during the next few weeks.

The first course for young referees will be held on March 3. It will be followed by a second one on March 10.

Mr Hayes has invited anyone interested in becoming a referee to contact him (087-2844349).

Transfers deadline

The player transfer deadline in Kilkenny was set for February 15.

Co-Op draw

Kilkenny club delegates gave the County Board officers the green light to proceed with the Hurlers Co-Op draw, which is a major annual fund-raiser for clubs and the Board.

This is run on an incentive based system.

The Board covers the cost of prizes, and offers clubs the main portion of all ticket sales.

The more tickets clubs sell, the more money they make.

Meanwhile, the County Board annual fund-raising race day in Gowran Park has been confirmed for the Monday of the June bank holiday.

Course

A stewards training course has been organised by the Board for UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday, January 25.

The course will be run from 9am to 3pm, with breaks for refreshments.

All regular stewards at the Park have been invited to attend. Bookings can be made by contacting Board Event Controller, Seamus Reade (085-1389397).

The course, Mr Reade suggested, would be beneficial to club personnel in hosting local games at club grounds.