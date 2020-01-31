Our young girls are made of champion stuff

There was success for two Kilkenny players in the 'She’s Ace' handball weekend in Mayo.

In the biggest all female event on the handball calendar, Noelle Dowling (Mothel) and Amy Brennan (Clogh) captured titles in girls 17 and under and 15 and under grades.

Attracting almost 200 players from ages 11 and upwards, the She’s Ace festival has become a huge success, and it helps produce top class handballers.

Pride of place this year goes to Noelle Dowling. She successfully defended the girls 17 and under crown.

Having come through the early rounds on Saturday, the Mothel player renewed rivalry with Chloe Philpott, Clare in the final.

Played over one game to 25 aces, Noelle played the better handball to win 25-19 to continue her winning run in the competition.

In the girls 15 and under decider, current All-Ireland under-16 champion, Amy Brennan (Clogh) gave clear indication that she will be the player to beat in this year’s championship.

In the final she faced Clodagh Munroe (Tyrone), one of her serious rivals for the title. There was no doubt about the result.

The Clogh player was a convincing 25-14 winner as she claimed her first title.

Both girls are in action again this weekend in the second level schools final in Kingscourt.

In the ladies Open Plate play-off (fifth to eighth place), Ciara Mahon (Clogh) was beaten by Sinead Meagher, Tipperary.



This weekend the focus of handball will be on the Second Level colleges finals in Kingscourt on Saturday. Players from a number of Kilkenny schools are travelling to the Ulster venue.

Over the years these championships have been very successful for local schools. The expectation is that this will continue.

Also scheduled for the weekend are the Irish Collegiate Four Wall doubles championships in Belfast. Like the second level events, these championships attract players from all the third level colleges across the country.

Fixtures

All-Ireland second level college fixtures - Saturday in Kingscourt, Cavan (10.30am), junior girls singles (10.30am) Court 3 semi-final 1, Aoibhann McCluskey (Beech Hill College, Monaghan) v Amy Brennan (Castlecomer CS); 11am Court 3 semi-final 2, Chloe Philpott (St Joseph’s, Tulla) v Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta (Coláiste na Coirbe, Galway); 2pm Court 3 final.

Junior girls doubles (11.30am) Court 3 semi-final 1, Cloda McNamee/Clodagh Munroe (Dean Maguirc, Carrickmore) v Lauren Power/Holly Byrne (Heywood CS, Ballinakill); 12 noon Court 3 semi-final 2, Leah Minogue/Eimear Rodgers (Scariff CC) v Emma Kinane/Niamh Burke (HRC Mountbellow, Galway); 2.30pm Court 3 final.

Senior girls singles ( 12.30pm) Court 3 semi-final 1, Caitlin Conway (Dean Maguirc, Carrickmore) v Noelle Dowling (Presentation College, Kilkenny); 1pm Court 3 semi-final 2, Orla O’Brien (St Joseph’s, Tulla) v Emily Philbin (Balla Secondary School, Mayo); 3.30pm Court 3 final.

Senior girls doubles semi-final 1, Aoife Brophy/Una Brophy (Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown) bye; semi-final 2, Cuilleann Bourke/Claire Reynolds (Balla SS, Mayo) bye; 3pm Court 3 final.

Junior boys singles (10.30am) Court 1 semi-final 1, Sean Callan (St Macartan’s College, Monaghan) v Kyle Jordan (Grennan College, Thomastown); 11.10am Court 1 semi-final 2, Charlie Treen (St Augustine’s, Dungarvan, Waterford) v Rory Carty (Roscommon CBS); 2.30pm Court 1 final.

Junior boys doubles 10.30am Court 2 semi-final 2, Niall Magee/Matthew Smith (Virginia College, Cavan) v John Hayes/Cathal Buckley (St Kieran’s College); 11.10am Court 2 semi-final 1, Jamie Howard/Michael Sheedy (Scariff CC) v Brian Walshe/Conor Hession (Presentation College, Headford); 2.30pm Court 2 final.

Intermediate boys singles (11.50am) Court 1 semi-final 1, Tiarnan O’Rourke (St Macartan’s College, Monaghan) v Billy Drennan (Kilkenny CBS); 12.30pm Court 1 semi-final 2, Sean Coughlan (Rice College, Ennis) v Cormac Finn (Coláiste Muire, Ballymote); 3.10pm Court 1 final.

Intermediate boys doubles (11.50am) Court 2 semi-final 1, Szymon Polewski/Aidan McGeough (Beech Hill College, Monaghan) v Joe Devereux/Conor Murphy (St Peter’s College); 12.30pm Court 2 semi-final 2, Patrick Crotty/Tiernan Slattery (Scariff CC) v Mikey Kelly/Conor Duane (Clarin College, Galway); 3.10pm Court 2 final.

Senior boys singles (1.10pm) Court 1 semi-final 1, Eoghan McGinnity (St Macartans College, Monaghan) v Jamie Maher (Castlecomer CS); 1.50pm Court 1 semi-final 2, Sam Dunning (Coláiste Chraoibhin, Fermoy) v Alan Masterson (Rice College, Westport); 3.50pm Court 1 final.

Senior boys doubles ( 1.10pm) Court 2 semi-final 1, Justas Daminskas/Niall McKenna (St Macartan’s College, Monaghan) v Kyle Dunne/Billy O’Neill (Castlecomer CS); 1.50pm Court 2 semi-final 2, Colin Healy/Gearoid Healy (Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk) v Enda Lawless/Cathal Curran (Coláiste Baile Clár, Galway); 3.50pm Court 2 final.



Saturday at Coolboy (5pm) LMS Roisin O’Keeffe (Kilkenny) v Katie Barrett (Carlow); Crinkle (5pm) LJBS Roisín Foy (Westmeath) v Áine Duggan (Kilkenny); Garryhill (5pm) SMAS Eddie Burke (Kilkenny) v Conor Maxwell (Dublin); Leixlip (5pm) under-21S, Eoin Brennan (Kilkenny) v Ben Devlin (Louth); O’Loughlin’s (5pm) EMAS Joe Brennan (Laois) v Mick Armstrong (Wexford); 5.30pm GMBS James Doyle (Laois) v Tommy Armstrong (Wexford).

Tuesday at Monavea (7.30pm) LMS Noelle Dowling (Kilkenny) v Abby Tarrant (Kildare).