A busy weekend of handball left plenty for Cats to celebrate

Kilkenny juvenile handballers scored big on Saturday at the Leinster finals at local venues.

Played in O’Loughlin’s, Kilfane and Windgap, the finals were well supported and produced top class fare by the future stars, and there was plenty for Kilkenny to celebrate afterwards.

The county won a staggering 14 titles, equally split between boys and girls. All players in grades from under-14 upwards will now contest the All-Ireland semi-finals against Connacht on the weekend of March 7/8.

Now that the Leinster adult Four Wall Singles championships are almost completed, a number of Kilkenny players can look forward to the All-Ireland semi-finals in two weeks time, also against Connacht.

Due to be played on the same weekend as the juvenile matches, Billy Drennan (Galmoy) in minor singles, Noelle Dowling (Mothel) in ladies minor singles, Brian Mahon (Clogh) in junior singles and Anthony Martin (Kells) in over 35B singles can look forward to the All-Ireland series.

In the men’s intermediate singles provincial final, Shane Dunne (Clogh) plays Kildare opposition this Friday on his return from the US Collegiate championships.

On Saturday the O’Neill’s All-Ireland Four Wall senior singles championship commenced with Kells brothers, Patrick and Peter Funchion leading the local charge. With the last 32 matches on Saturday, and another round played on Sunday, there were mixed fortunes for the Kilkenny brothers.

In his first contest Peter (ranked 10) scored a comfortable 21-3, 21-9 win over Colm Jordan (Westmeath). He followed with another fine victory on Sunday against Ger Connan (Tipperary) 21-7, 21-4 to advance to the last eight this weekend.

There was disappointment for Patrick Funchion. He exited after losing his last 16 match to Dominic Lynch (Kerry) 15-21, 21-16, 21-14.

Leinster Juvenile Four Wall Results

Boys under-12S Kilkenny (Andrew Brennan) bt Wexford (Connor Doyle); under-12D Wexford (Eoin Kinsella/Nathan Lawlor) bt Kilkenny (Timmy Corr/ Matthew Murphy); under-13S Kilkenny (Sean Morrissey) bt Carlow (Daniel Donovan); under-13D Wexford (Sean Fitzharris/Jamie Moran) bt Kilkenny (Fionn Mahony/Tim Doherty); under-14S Kilkenny (Connor Doyle) bt Wexford (Rory Gilbert); under-14D Kilkenny (John Hayes/Cathal Buckley) bt Wexford (Jamie Barnes/Joshua Roche); under-15S Wexford (Bobby Doyle) bt Westmeath (Garreth Mullaniff); under-15D Wexford (Conor Horan/Shane Kehoe) bt Kilkenny (Rory Glynn/Ronan O’Brien).

Boys under-16S Kilkenny (Kyle Jordan) bt Laois (Conor Walsh); under-16D Kilkenny (Daniel Hanrahan/Thomas Sharkey) bt Laois (Lorcan McGuigan/Brian Holland); under-17S Kilkenny (Sean Barron) bt Laois (Rory Dunne); under-17D Wexford (Ben Keeling/Conor Dobbs) bt Kilkenny (Sean Purcell/Adam O’Shea).

Girls under-12S Wexford (Ellie Murphy) bt Kilkenny (Orla Duggan); under-12D Wexford (Amber Cronin Kenny/Boo Murphy) bt Kilkenny (Emily Phelan/Sinead Jones); under-13S Laois (Orla Brophy) bt Kilkenny (Jenny Saunders); under-13D Kilkenny (Blathnaid Mullins/Niamh Ryan) v Laois (Catherine Kirby/ Aoife Kirby); under-14S Kilkenny (Katie Brennan) bt Carlow (Leah Ryan); under-14D Kilkenny (Una Duggan/Holly Byrne) bt Laois (Orla Holland/ Aodine Whyte); under-15S Kilkenny (Eimear Barron) def Laois (Caoimhe Doheny); under-15D Kilkenny (Aisling Cooney/Aine Sharkey) bt Laois (Lisa Kirby/Emma Delahunty); under-16S Kilkenny (Amy Brennan) bt Wexford (Jodie Keeling); under-16D Wexford (Ellie Murphy O’Gorman and Rachel Goff ) bt Kilkenny (Aoife Woods/Doireann Knox); under-17S Laois (Una Brophy) bt Westmeath (Joanna Naughton); under-17D Kilkenny (Lauren Power/) bt Wexford (April and Emily Moran).

Leinster Fixtures

Today (Wednesday) at Garryhill (7.30pm) MBD Noel Doherty/John Morrissey (Kilkenny) v James Stanners/David Stanners (Wexford); 8pm MD Mark Doyle/Josh Kavanagh (Wexford) v Padhraic Foley/Eoin O'Brien (Kilkenny).

Saturday at Monavea (5pm) over 35BD final, Stephen Smullen/Jamie Balfe (Kildare) v Diarmuid Burke/ Anthony Martin (Kilkenny).

Garryhill (5.30pm) JD Brian Mahon/Keith Bourke (Kilkenny) v Andrew Dowling/ Tomas Lennon (Laois).

Borris (5pm) JBD Diarmuid Brennan/Robert Dowling (Kilkenny) v Wayne Kinsella/ Dan Curry (Wicklow).

Tuesday, March 3 at Ballymore (8pm) EMBD final, Stephen Murphy /Brendan Murphy (Wexford) v K. Mc Kenna/M. McKenna (Dublin); IF – JCS David Broderick and Liam Murphy (win)

Tinryland (8pm) JCS Liam Murphy (Wexford) v David Broderick (Kilkenny); IF – JCS David Broderick and Willie Quaile (win).

Tinryland (8pm) JCS Willie Quaile (Wicklow) v David Broderick (Kilkenny); IF – JCS Jimmy Byrne and David Nolan (win).

Ballymore (8.30pm) JCS Jimmy Byrne(Kilkenny) v David Nolan (Westmeath); IF – JCS Jimmy Byrne and Cillian Hogan (win).

Tinryland (8.30pm) JCS Jimmy Byrne (Kilkenny) v Cillian Hogan (Kildare).