Fixtures; semi-finals on the agenda for Kilkenny players

This weekend there is a full programme of All-Ireland handball semi-finals on the agenda for Kilkenny players.

Ulster opposition will provide stiff competition in the juvenile grades on Sunday, and the adult players will come up against the Connacht champions in matches in both provinces over the weekend.

On Sunday the Leinster winners of the recent juvenile championships will travel to Tyrone and Kingscourt to contest All-Ireland semi-finals against the Ulster champions.

Following the completion of the provincial finals, Kilkenny had 12 Leinster winners, equally spilt between boys and girls in the matches on Sunday.

A competitive provincial championship has allowed the players to prepare well for the tough contests expected from their Northern opponents.

In the adult championships the county has supplied a number of Leinster winners who will play Connacht opposition on Saturday and Sunday.

At Kilfane

On Saturday at the newly-built Kilfane court, the club will host three matches featuring local players.

First up is Billy Drennan (Galmoy), who plays Mayo in minor singles.

This will be followed by Noelle Dowling (Mothel), who contests the ladies minor semi-final against Galway.

To complete the programme, Shane Dunne (Clogh), a recent winner in the US Collegiate Open singles championship, will play Mayo in the intermediate grade.

The Leinster intermediate singles final was played at the weekend. Shane beat Paul Moran (Kildare) in three sets.

On the same afternoon in Moycullen, Galway, Brian Mahon (Clogh) will play local opposition in the junior singles grade.

Martin at Home

To complete the county’s involvement in the All-Ireland semi-finals, Anthony Martin (Kells) has home advantage against Mayo in his over 35B clash on Sunday at lunchtime.

Last Saturday the quarter-finals of the O’Neill’s Open singles championship featured Peter Funchion (Kells) against two time finalist, Diarmuid Nash (Clare). There was disappointment for the Kilkenny player.

He found Nash in top form and was well beaten, 21-11, 21-4.

All-Ireland Juvenile Semi-finals

Sunday at Breacach, Court 1 (12.30pm) - girls under-14D, Tyrone (Laura Duff/Keeva Owens) v Kilkenny (Una Duggan/Holly Byrne); boys under-14S, Tyrone (Ruairi McCullagh) v Kilkenny (Connor Doyle); boys under-14D, Tyrone (Ruairi Kerr/Martin Coyle) v Kilkenny (John Hayes/Cathal Buckley); girls under-17D, Tyrone (Aoibhinn Gallagher/Bronagh Farley) v Kilkenny (Lauren Power/Nathania Jackson); girls under-15D, Tyrone (Aoife Kerr/Molly Darcey) v Kilkenny (Aisling Cooney/Aine Sharkey).

Breacach, Court 2 (12.30pm) - girls under-16S, Tyrone (Clodagh Munroe) v Kilkenny (Amy Brennan); girls under-14S, Tyrone Caislin Tracey) v Kilkenny (Katie Brennan); girls under-16D, Tyrone (Cloda McNamee/Aoibhinn Daly) v Wexford (Ellie Murphy O’Gorman/Rachel Goff); boys under-15S, Armagh (Fiachra O’Duill) v Wexford (Bobby Doyle); boys under-17D, Tyrone (Ciaran McNally/Darragh Nixon) v Wexford (Ben Keeling/Conor Dobbs).

Kingscourt (12.30pm) - boys under-16D, Cavan (Adam McKenna/Oliver McCrystal) v Kilkenny (Daniel Hanrahan/Thomas Sharkey); boys under-15D, Cavan (Niall Magee/Matthew Smith) v Wexford (Conor Horan/Shane Kehoe); boys under-16S, Monaghan (Aidan McGeough) v Kilkenny (Kyle Jordan); girls under-17S, Antrim (Deirbhile O’Neill) v Laois (Una Brophy); boys under-17S, Armagh (Conor McLean) v Kilkenny (Sean Barron); girls under-15S, Monaghan (Aoibhainn McCluskey) v Kilkenny (Eimear Barron).

All-Ireland Adult Semi-finals

Saturday at Kilfane (1pm) MS Kilkenny (Billy Drennan) v Mayo (Lorcan Conlon); LMS Kilkenny (Noelle Dowling) v Galway (Saidhbh Ní Flaithearta); IS Kilkenny (Shane Dunne) v Mayo (Ian McLoughlin).

Moycullen, Galway (1pm) JS Galway (Seamus Conneely) v Kilkenny (Brian Mahon).

Sunday at Kells (1pm) - over 35BS, Kilkenny (Anthony Martin) v Mayo (Aidan Connaughton).

Leinster fixtures

Saturday, March 7 at Coolboy (5pm) JCD Sean Barron/Conor Foley (Kilkenny) v S. Finnegan/A. Forkan (Dublin); 5pm JCD Eamon Brennan/Brian Brennan (Laois) v Jamie Joy/Niall O’Brien (Kilkenny).

Tinryland (5pm) JCD Willie Quaile/John Rogers (Wicklow) v David Broderick/Jimmy Byrne (Kilkenny).

Monavea (5pm) JCD Mark McCoy/Aidan O’Shea (Kilkenny) v Geoff Atkinson/Eoin Fields (Carlow).