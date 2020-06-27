Clash of club All-Ireland champions on the way as Kilkenny GAA hurling draws are announced

Trevor Spillane

Reporter:

Trevor Spillane

Email:

tspillane@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny GAA

The draws were made at Nowlan Park

A tasty clash between club All-Ireland champions is in store after the Kilkenny GAA announced their draws for the senior, intermediate and junior hurling leagues.

Shamrocks (Ballyhale) and Tullaroan were drawn out in the opening round of fixtures, which will start on the week ending August 2.

The teams, who won the senior and intermediate club finals in Croke Park earlier this year, formed part of a new-look senior schedule after the coronavirus forced the cancellation of early rounds of the league. The 12 senior teams have been divided into four groups of three and will play two league games apiece. Results will determine their position in the championship shake-up with championship fixtures starting on the week ending August 30. 

ST CANICE’S CREDIT UNION SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE
Group A1 v Group A2
Bennettsbridge v O’Loughlin Gaels
James Stephens v Danesfort 
Shamrocks v Tullaroan
Group B1 v Group B2
Graigue-Ballycallan v Clara
Erin’s Own v Mullinavat
Rower-Inistioge v Dicksboro
MICHAEL LYNG MOTORS INTERMEDIATE HURLING LEAGUE
Group A1 v Group A2
O’Loughlin Gaels v John Lockes
St Patrick’s v Carrickshock 
Thomastown v Glenmore 
Group B1 v Group B2
St Lachtain’s v St Martin’s
Young Irelands v Fenians
Dunnamaggin v Lisdowney 
JJ KAVANAGH & SONS JUNIOR HURLING SECTION A
Group A v Group B
Windgap v Slieverue 
Cloneen v Blacks & Whites
Emeralds v Tullogher-Rosbercon
Mooncoin
Group C v Group D
Galmoy v Barrow Rangers
Conahy Shamrocks v Graignamanagh
Kilmacow v Piltown
SECTION B
Group A v Group B
James Stephens v Dicksboro 
Rower-Inistioge v Shamrocks 
Erin’s Own v St Patrick’s
Clara 