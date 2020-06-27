Clash of club All-Ireland champions on the way as Kilkenny GAA hurling draws are announced

A tasty clash between club All-Ireland champions is in store after the Kilkenny GAA announced their draws for the senior, intermediate and junior hurling leagues.

Shamrocks (Ballyhale) and Tullaroan were drawn out in the opening round of fixtures, which will start on the week ending August 2.

The teams, who won the senior and intermediate club finals in Croke Park earlier this year, formed part of a new-look senior schedule after the coronavirus forced the cancellation of early rounds of the league. The 12 senior teams have been divided into four groups of three and will play two league games apiece. Results will determine their position in the championship shake-up with championship fixtures starting on the week ending August 30.

ST CANICE’S CREDIT UNION SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Group A1 v Group A2

Bennettsbridge v O’Loughlin Gaels

James Stephens v Danesfort

Shamrocks v Tullaroan

Group B1 v Group B2

Graigue-Ballycallan v Clara

Erin’s Own v Mullinavat

Rower-Inistioge v Dicksboro

MICHAEL LYNG MOTORS INTERMEDIATE HURLING LEAGUE

Group A1 v Group A2

O’Loughlin Gaels v John Lockes

St Patrick’s v Carrickshock

Thomastown v Glenmore

Group B1 v Group B2

St Lachtain’s v St Martin’s

Young Irelands v Fenians

Dunnamaggin v Lisdowney

JJ KAVANAGH & SONS JUNIOR HURLING SECTION A

Group A v Group B

Windgap v Slieverue

Cloneen v Blacks & Whites

Emeralds v Tullogher-Rosbercon

Mooncoin

Group C v Group D

Galmoy v Barrow Rangers

Conahy Shamrocks v Graignamanagh

Kilmacow v Piltown

SECTION B

Group A v Group B

James Stephens v Dicksboro

Rower-Inistioge v Shamrocks

Erin’s Own v St Patrick’s

Clara