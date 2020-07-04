Kilkenny GAA: James Stephens release statement following positive Covid-19 test

James Stephens have announced a club member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news came as a setback for the city club, who had recently resumed training activities.

Schedules were affected after news of the positive diagnosis, but the club have announced they have since returned to play.

The club have released the following statement:

"James Stephens wish to confirm that in the last two weeks a club member has tested positive for Covid-19. We wish to state that the club has taken their responsibilities very seriously in relation to this case. We have followed all guidance given by the Public Health Doctors.

"Firstly and most importantly the player has thankfully recovered and will return to play once cleared by the medical team. When the case was identified Public Health were informed immediately and the team in question were stood down pending a Public Health Assessment.

"After this assessment the Public Health contact tracers identified some other club members as close contacts mainly due to social circumstances. From their assessment of club activities only one person was identified as a close contact, that person was tested and had to self isolate as advised. Overall Public Health and the County Board were very satisfied with the protocols that the club had put in place. The club then took the decision to stop all playing activities for one week to allow the contract tracing to take place. Thankfully all these cases have returned negative results.

"Club activity has resumed with the backing of Public Health and the club continues to follow all protocols as outlined in the 'GAA Return to Play Guidance'.

"Due to privacy and respect of the player involved James Stephens and the Kilkenny County Board will be making no further statements on this issue."