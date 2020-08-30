Kilkenny clubs learn their fate as quarter-final draws are made in hurling championships

After a hectic weekend of club action, the draws have been made for the quarter-finals of the senior and intermediate hurling championships.

In the senior grade reigning champions the Shamrocks, who blasted past the Rower-Inistioge in the first round, will play Clara. Meanwhile double league champions Dicksboro will go up against Bennettsbridge, who had to battle to beat Graigue-Ballycallan.

The other draws will see James Stephens face Mullinavat, who beat Danesfort after extra-time on Saturday. Erin’s Own, the last team to earn a place in the quarter-finals, will play O’Loughlin Gaels.

The draw was also made for the senior relegation semi-finals. Tullaroan, who lost to Erin’s Own, will take on Danesfort, while Graigue-Ballycallan face the Rower-Inistioge.

Quarter-final draw:

James Stephens v Mullinavat

O’Loughlin Gaels v Erin’s Own

Dicksboro v Bennettsbridge

Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks

Relegation semi-finals:

Tullaroan v Danesfort

Graigue-Ballycallan v Rower-Inistioge

INTERMEDIATE

The draws for the intermediate hurling championship quarter-finals and relegation semi-finals were also made at UPMC Nowlan Park this evening (Sunday).

Championship quarter-finals

Glenmore v St Martin’s (Muckalee/Ballyfoyle)

Lisdowney v Young Irelands (Gowran)

Dunnamaggin v St Lachtain’s (Freshford)

Thomastown v O’Loughlin Gaels

Relegation semi-finals

John Lockes (Callan) v Fenians (Johnstown)

Carrickshock v St Patrick’s (Ballyragget)

JUNIOR

Junior Hurling Championship Section B semi-finals

James Stephens v Clara

Dicksboro v Erin’s Own