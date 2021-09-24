Kilkenny GAA gets green light for further development at Dunmore

Kilkenny GAA County Board have been granted planning permission for development works at the Kilkenny GAA Training Facility in Dunmore, just outside Kilkenny city.
The approved development will consist of the construction of a single storey building comprising a meeting and general-purpose room, and associated site works.
The new building will add to the current structures and facilities provided on-site.
