Kilkenny GAA- Hurling Championship set for lift-off

After the conclusion of the opening three rounds of the St Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling League, things are beginning to get serious with the League and Shield finals taking place this weekend.

After Bennettsbridge and Mullinavat were victorious in their rescheduled games last Saturday it all means that the ’Bridge will meet Clara in the league final after both sides topped Group A and B of the league respectively in a game that will be held in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday (throw-in 1pm).

Saturday’s Shield final will see Mullinavat and James Stephens collide in Bennettsbridge at 2pm. The bonus for all four sides is they are guaranteed a place in the championship quarter-finals.

KNOCKOUT

This weekend also sees the opening round of the championship as eight teams battle it out in knockout action.

Defending Kilkenny, Leinster and All-Ireland champions Shamrocks get the ball rolling when they face Graigue-Ballycallan in Callan on Saturday while later that same afternoon O’Loughlin Gaels and Rower-Inistioge collide in Thomastown.

The final two games will be held on Sunday with Dicksboro and Lisdowney meeting in Freshford before Tullaroan and Erin’s Own round off the action at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Relegation

The four winners will then advance to the quarter-finals to meet the league and shield finalists while the beaten sides will engage in relegation semi-finals.

Historic minor finals

While it is a busy period on the senior front, it is also a huge weekend on the Kilkenny under-age scene with both the Minor Roinn A and B finals being played on Saturday.

The A decider sees city side Dicksboro go in search of a historic third title in a row. After beating James Stephens in the semi-finals they will start as big favourites against a Tullogher Rosbercon team that is making their first ever appearance in the county final.

Throw in for the big clash is at 4pm in Nowlan Park.

The A final will be preceded by the B decider which sees Danesfort and Dunnamaggin face off at 1pm. A hint of history will again be in the air as Danesfort look to achieve a first title at the grade while Dunnamaggin look to make it back to back titles and a third crown since 2017.

It’s all set for a big hurling weekend as the first major pieces of club silverware are ready to be handed out to clubs hungry for success.