Temperatures in Kilkenny dip below freezing

Wrap up warm...

A weather warning for the county has just lifted

Temperatures dropped as low as -0.9 Degrees Celsius in Kilkenny this morning, according to www.kilkennyweather.com

Met Eireann had issued a Status Orange severe weather alert (low temperatures) for Kilkenny last night and this morning. 

The forecaster predicted lowest temperatures falling to between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts.

The weather alert lifted at 10am this morning. 